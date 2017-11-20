Esteban Chaves’s brother Brayan signed by Orica-Scott development team

Team hope 20-year-old will follow similar trajectory to his brother

Brayan Chaves, the younger brother of Colombian climber Esteban Chaves, has been signed by Orica-Scott‘s development team for the 2018 season.

The 20-year-old climber will ride for the Continental-level Mitchelton-Scott team from the start of next year, with the hope that he will follow a similar path to his brother and progress into the WorldTour ranks.

“Brayan comes to us with an obvious family pedigree from brother Esteban,” said team manager James Victor. “The short-term plan is to expose Brayan to a mix of opportunities across varied races to allow to him to find his place and confidence on what will be a steep learning curve.

“In addition to tours in Asia that will suit his climbing ability we have a longer term plan to work with Brayan over the next few years with a view to his development following a similar trajectory to that of Esteban and other talented Colombian climbers.”

Chaves rode for the Colombian EPM Tigo-UNE Area Metropolitana team during the 2017 season, mainly competing in under-23 races in his home country and across South America.

“It’s really amazing this opportunity for the 2018 season,” said Chaves. “I don’t have the words to describe how excited I am. I am really happy to be coming to the team and it’s a dream come true to be part of this set up and work towards the future.

“Of course it would be incredible if I can follow in the footsteps of Esteban with what he has achieved racing for Orica-Scott, that would be really special and it is a great opportunity for me that I want to make the most of.”

Established at the start of the 2017 season, Mitchelton-Scott is registered in China and intended to be a development team to the WorldTour-level Orica-Scott outfit. The team is currently a mixture of Australian and Chinese riders, with Chaves being the first rider from another nation to sign for the squad.