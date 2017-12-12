Ian Field seals overall National Trophy cyclocross win in snowy Bradford (gallery)

Braam Merlier and Ffion James takes the elite men's and women's round victories in a very wintry Peel Park

- Ian Field takes overall men's win as women's competition to be decided in final round

- Photos by Andy Jones

Ian Field (Hargroves-Ridley-Montezuma’s) placed fourth in the fifth and penultimate round of the British Cycling National Trophy cyclocross series in Peel Park, Bradford on Sunday to seal the overall elite men’s victory.

Field placed fourth in snowy conditions behind round winner Braam Merlier (Steylaerts-Betfirst). Grant Ferguson (CST American Eagle) came in for second, with Lewis Craven (Wheelbase Altura MGD) third.

Field did enough to ensure that his lead is now unsurpassable with one round remaining.

The elite women’s title is still yet to be sealed, with Ffion James (Abergavenny RC) winning the Bradford round ahead of Bethany Crumpton (Storey Racing) and Amira Mellor (PH-MAS Paul Milnes Cycles).

Crumpton currently leads the elite women’s standings.

Cameron Mason (Leslie Bike Shop-Bikers Boutique) won the junior men’s race, with Amy Perryman (Hargroves-Ridley-Montezuma’s) taking the junior women’s. The under-23 men’s category was topped by Calum Fernie (Nottingham Clarion CC), with Ffion James (Abergavenny RC) taking the under-23 women’s win as well as the elite women’s.

The 2017/18 National Trophy series concludes at the Trinity Park Showground, Suffolk on Sunday, January 7 2018. The Cyclocross National Championships then take place in Hetton Lyons Country Park, Tyne and Wear over January 13-14 2018.