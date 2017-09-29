Vincenzo Nibali, Esteban Chaves and Daniel Martin confirmed for Il Lombardia

Provisional list of riders taking part in the 2017 edition of Il Lombardia in Italy on Saturday, October 7
Il Lombardia on Saturday, October 7, is the final single-day race of the top-flight UCI WorldTour calendar and is one of the five Monuments of cycling.
Given the race’s status, it is no surprise to see some of the biggest names in professional cycling lining up in Como for 247km of tough hills.
Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) will return after missing out on defending his 2015 win last season. Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) won the race last year ahead of Diego Rosa and Rigoberto Uran, and all three riders will return for 2017.
Among the other challengers and big names taking part are Fabio Aru (Astana), Mikel Landa (Team Sky), Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky), Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Tejay van Garderen (BMC), Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott), Daniel Martin (Quick-Step Floors), Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors), Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb), Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) and Steve Cummings (Dimension Data).
The full list of starters will be confirmed shortly before the race.
Ag2r La Mondiale
Domenico Pozzovivo
Jan Bakelants
Alexis Vuillermoz
Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
Egan Bernal
Mattia Cattaneo
Marco Frapporti
Astana
Fabio Aru
Miguel Angel Lopez
Jakob Fuglsang
Bahrain-Merida
Vincenzo Nibali
Franco Pellizotti
Giovanni Visconti
Bardiani-CSF
Edoardo Zardini
Giulio Ciccone
Enrico Barbin
BMC Racing Team
Tejay van Garderen
Nicolas Roche
Alessandro De Marchi
Bora-Hansgrohe
Rafal Majka
Leopold Konig
Pawel Poljanski
Cannondale-Drapac
Rigoberto Uran
Davide Villella
Cofidis
Luis Angel Mate
Guillaume Bonnafond
Stephane Rossetto
Direct Energie
Lilian Calmejane
Romain Sicard
Jeremy Cornu
FDJ
Thibaut Pinot
Anthony Roux
Steve Morabito
Gazprom-Rusvelo
Sergey Firsanov
Sergey Lagutin
Pavel Brutt
Lotto-Soudal
Thomas De Gendt
Tim Wellens
Tony Gallopin
Movistar
Nairo Quintana
Andrey Amador
Winner Anacona
Nippo-Vini Fantini
Damiano Cunego
Marco Canola
Ivan Santaromita
Orica-Scott
Esteban Chaves
Adam Yates
Michael Albasini
Quick-Step Floors
Daniel Martin
Philippe Gilbert
Julian Alaphilippe
Dimension Data
Steve Cummings
Serge Pauwels
Omar Fraile
Katusha-Alpecin
Ilnur Zakarin
Jose Goncalves
Robert Kiserlovski
LottoNL-Jumbo
Primoz Roglic
Steven Kruijswijk
Enrico Battaglin
Team Sky
Mikel Landa
Michal Kwiatkowski
Diego Rosa
Team Sunweb
Tom Dumoulin
Warren Barguil
Michael Matthews
Trek-Segafredo
Bauke Mollema
Jarlinson Pantano
Fabio Felline
UAE Team Emirates
Rui Costa
Darwin Atapuma
Diego Ulissi
Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
Ilia Koshevoy
Alex Turrin
Yonder Godoy