Vincenzo Nibali, Esteban Chaves and Daniel Martin confirmed for Il Lombardia

Provisional list of riders taking part in the 2017 edition of Il Lombardia in Italy on Saturday, October 7

Il Lombardia on Saturday, October 7, is the final single-day race of the top-flight UCI WorldTour calendar and is one of the five Monuments of cycling.

Given the race’s status, it is no surprise to see some of the biggest names in professional cycling lining up in Como for 247km of tough hills.

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) will return after missing out on defending his 2015 win last season. Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) won the race last year ahead of Diego Rosa and Rigoberto Uran, and all three riders will return for 2017.

Among the other challengers and big names taking part are Fabio Aru (Astana), Mikel Landa (Team Sky), Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky), Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Tejay van Garderen (BMC), Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott), Daniel Martin (Quick-Step Floors), Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors), Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb), Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) and Steve Cummings (Dimension Data).

The full list of starters will be confirmed shortly before the race.

Ag2r La Mondiale

Domenico Pozzovivo

Jan Bakelants

Alexis Vuillermoz

Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

Egan Bernal

Mattia Cattaneo

Marco Frapporti



Astana

Fabio Aru

Miguel Angel Lopez

Jakob Fuglsang



Bahrain-Merida

Vincenzo Nibali

Franco Pellizotti

Giovanni Visconti

Bardiani-CSF

Edoardo Zardini

Giulio Ciccone

Enrico Barbin

BMC Racing Team

Tejay van Garderen

Nicolas Roche

Alessandro De Marchi

Bora-Hansgrohe

Rafal Majka

Leopold Konig

Pawel Poljanski

Cannondale-Drapac

Rigoberto Uran

Davide Villella



Cofidis

Luis Angel Mate

Guillaume Bonnafond

Stephane Rossetto

Direct Energie

Lilian Calmejane

Romain Sicard

Jeremy Cornu

FDJ

Thibaut Pinot

Anthony Roux

Steve Morabito

Gazprom-Rusvelo

Sergey Firsanov

Sergey Lagutin

Pavel Brutt

Lotto-Soudal

Thomas De Gendt

Tim Wellens

Tony Gallopin

Movistar

Nairo Quintana

Andrey Amador

Winner Anacona

Nippo-Vini Fantini

Damiano Cunego

Marco Canola

Ivan Santaromita

Orica-Scott

Esteban Chaves

Adam Yates

Michael Albasini

Quick-Step Floors

Daniel Martin

Philippe Gilbert

Julian Alaphilippe

Dimension Data

Steve Cummings

Serge Pauwels

Omar Fraile

Katusha-Alpecin

Ilnur Zakarin

Jose Goncalves

Robert Kiserlovski

LottoNL-Jumbo

Primoz Roglic

Steven Kruijswijk

Enrico Battaglin

Team Sky

Mikel Landa

Michal Kwiatkowski

Diego Rosa

Team Sunweb

Tom Dumoulin

Warren Barguil

Michael Matthews

Trek-Segafredo

Bauke Mollema

Jarlinson Pantano

Fabio Felline

UAE Team Emirates

Rui Costa

Darwin Atapuma

Diego Ulissi

Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia

Ilia Koshevoy

Alex Turrin

Yonder Godoy