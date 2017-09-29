Vincenzo Nibali, Esteban Chaves and Daniel Martin confirmed for Il Lombardia

Provisional list of riders taking part in the 2017 edition of Il Lombardia in Italy on Saturday, October 7

TAGS:

Il Lombardia on Saturday, October 7, is the final single-day race of the top-flight UCI WorldTour calendar and is one of the five Monuments of cycling.

Given the race’s status, it is no surprise to see some of the biggest names in professional cycling lining up in Como for 247km of tough hills.

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) will return after missing out on defending his 2015 win last season. Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) won the race last year ahead of Diego Rosa and Rigoberto Uran, and all three riders will return for 2017.

Among the other challengers and big names taking part are Fabio Aru (Astana), Mikel Landa (Team Sky), Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky), Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Tejay van Garderen (BMC), Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott), Daniel Martin (Quick-Step Floors), Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors), Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb), Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) and Steve Cummings (Dimension Data).

The full list of starters will be confirmed shortly before the race.

>>> Il Lombardia 2017: Latest news, reports and info

Ag2r La Mondiale

Domenico Pozzovivo
Jan Bakelants
Alexis Vuillermoz

Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

Egan Bernal
Mattia Cattaneo
Marco Frapporti

Astana

Fabio Aru
Miguel Angel Lopez
Jakob Fuglsang

Bahrain-Merida

Vincenzo Nibali
Franco Pellizotti
Giovanni Visconti

Bardiani-CSF

Edoardo Zardini
Giulio Ciccone
Enrico Barbin

BMC Racing Team

Tejay van Garderen
Nicolas Roche
Alessandro De Marchi

Bora-Hansgrohe

Rafal Majka
Leopold Konig
Pawel Poljanski

Cannondale-Drapac

Rigoberto Uran
Davide Villella

Cofidis

Luis Angel Mate
Guillaume Bonnafond
Stephane Rossetto

Direct Energie

Lilian Calmejane
Romain Sicard
Jeremy Cornu

FDJ

Thibaut Pinot
Anthony Roux
Steve Morabito

Gazprom-Rusvelo

Sergey Firsanov
Sergey Lagutin
Pavel Brutt

Lotto-Soudal

Thomas De Gendt
Tim Wellens
Tony Gallopin

Movistar

Nairo Quintana
Andrey Amador
Winner Anacona

Nippo-Vini Fantini

Damiano Cunego
Marco Canola
Ivan Santaromita

Orica-Scott

Esteban Chaves
Adam Yates
Michael Albasini

Quick-Step Floors

Daniel Martin
Philippe Gilbert
Julian Alaphilippe

Dimension Data

Steve Cummings
Serge Pauwels
Omar Fraile

Katusha-Alpecin

Ilnur Zakarin
Jose Goncalves
Robert Kiserlovski

LottoNL-Jumbo

Primoz Roglic
Steven Kruijswijk
Enrico Battaglin

Team Sky

Mikel Landa
Michal Kwiatkowski
Diego Rosa

Team Sunweb

Tom Dumoulin
Warren Barguil
Michael Matthews

Trek-Segafredo

Bauke Mollema
Jarlinson Pantano
Fabio Felline

UAE Team Emirates

Rui Costa
Darwin Atapuma
Diego Ulissi

Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia

Ilia Koshevoy
Alex Turrin
Yonder Godoy