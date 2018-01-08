Jason Kenny makes successful track return at Revolution (gallery)

Olympic champion Jason Kenny made his competitive return to Manchester velodrome on Saturday for the Revolution track meeting, coming up against old sprint rival Gregory Bauge

- All photos by Andy Jones

Jason Kenny made a successful return to track racing on Saturday after a break from competition since the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

The six-time Olympic gold medallist came up against old sprint rival Gregory Bauge on the boards of Manchester velodrome in the final round of the 2017/18 Revolution Track Series.

Kenny put in an impressive performance, qualifying fastest ahead of Bauge for the sprint with an impressive 200m time of 9.964 seconds.

He then placed second in the sprint and keirin events in front of the sold-out velodrome crowd.

It’s Kenny’s first step back towards preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

There were plenty of other impressive performances in Manchester, not least Dani Rowe and Kirsten Wild riding for the Rowe & King team, who overhauled the WNT Rotor to clinch the women’s team title.

Elsewhere, Katie Archibald (riding for Jadan-Weldtite) gave her usual dominant performance, winning the scratch race and then winning the elimination/scratch race.

In the men’s competition, the Pedalsure duo of Andy Tennant and Chris Latham ensured that their team took the overall title with consistently strong rides throughout the event.

Pedalsure were run close on the night by the JLT-Condor pairing of Ed Clancy and Jon Mould, who set a new Madison time trial world record of 53.553 seconds.

The Future Stars event, which includes emerging talent, was won by Ella Barnwell and James Codd.