Jody Cundy takes 14th world title as British team enjoy Para-cycling success in Rio

Two gold medals for GB team at the 2018 Para-cycling World Championships in Rio de Janeiro, as Jody Cundy and Katie Toft claim world titles

- Photos by SW Pix

Jody Cundy won the men’s C4 1km time trial event on the opening day of the 2018 Para-cycling World Championships in Rio de Janeiro to take his 14th world title.

Cundy has dominated the discipline, and his latest success continues a remarkable unbroken run of world titles since 2006.

“It may be my 14th jersey, but the feeling is just as good pulling this one on as the first. Thank you to everyone who helped me in the process,” Cundy said via Twitter.

While Cundy racked up his 14th rainbow jersey, fellow British rider Katie Toft took her first – and in her debut in the event.

Toft claimed the victory in the women’s C1 Individual Pursuit, beating Jieli Li of China to take the title.

There was more medal success for Great Britain in the individual pursuit, as Megan Giglia took silver in the women’s C3 individual pursuit as Denise Schindler of German took gold.

Jon-Allan Butterworth and Blaine Hunt also added to Britain’s medal tally with silver and bronze medals in the men’s C5 1km time trial. Spain’s Alfonso Llamas Cabello took the top honours.

The 2018 Para-cycling World Championships takes place in the velodrome that hosted the 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Rio, and runs from Thursday, March 22, to Sunday, March 25.

Team GB at the 2018 Para-cycling World Championships

Women

Lora Fachie (piloted by Corrine Hall)

Megan Giglia

Crystal Lane-Wright

Sophie Thornhill (piloted by Helen Scott)

Katie Toft

Men

James Ball (piloted by Pete Mitchell)

Steve Bate (piloted by Adam Duggleby)

William Bjergfelt

Jon-Allan Butterworth

Jody Cundy

Neil Fachie (piloted by Matt Rotherham)

Blaine Hunt

Jon Gildea

Louis Rolfe

Jaco van Gass

Ben Watson