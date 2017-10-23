Katie Archibald double gold helps Great Britain to third in medal table at European Track Championships

Elinor Barker and Ellie Dickinson also take gold in madison

Two gold medals for Katie Archibald helped Great Britain to third in the medal table in the European Track Championships in Berlin.

Archibald took the first of her two golds in the individual pursuit on Friday, defeating Polish rider Justyna Kaczkowska by more than three seconds in a time of 3:29.328.

Having also won a silver medal in the team pursuit, the 23-year-old then took her third medal of the Championships in the omnium, winning the tempo race and elimination race, before picking up points throughout the points race to successfully defend her European title.

Great Britain’s third gold medal came in dramatic fashion in the women’s Madison, where Elinor Barker and Ellie Dickinson won the final sprint of the race, jumping ahead of Ireland to win by eight points.

Elsewhere, a young British team gained valuable experience in senior competition, with 20-year-old Joe Truman particularly impressing with a sixth-place finish in the kilo.

Those results meant that Great Britain finished in third place in the medal table, behind Germany and France, which both finished with five gold medals, with Germany also winning four silvers and three bronzes to finish top in their home in their home Championships.