Double gold for Katie Archibald at Track World Cup in Canada

Great Britain team secure numerous medals during round three of the UCI Track World Cup in Milton, Canada

Great Britain’s Katie Archibald claimed two gold medals at the third round of the UCI Track World Cup in Milton, Canada, over the weekend.

Archibald won the points race on Friday and then the Madison with partner Eleanor Dickinson on Sunday to wrap up a successful visit to North America.

Omnium world champion Archibald put in a dominant performance in the points race, securing the first four sprints and later gaining a lap on her rivals. Her final tally of 47 points was comfortably ahead of second-placed Jasmin Duehring (Canada) with 38 points.

It was a similar story of Sunday’s Madison, with Archibald and Dickinson taking the lion’s share of points in the sprints and then successfully marking their rivals’ efforts to gain a lap.

Dickinson – rather than World Champ Archibald – had also contested the women’s omnium on Saturday, taking bronze behind winner Yumi Kajihara (Japan), who had won all of the four rounds. It’s Dickinson’s first individual medal at Track World Cup level.

Elsewhere, British riders enjoyed success with Lewis Oliva (Wales) taking silver in the men’s keirin; Ollie Wood and Mark Stewart (Great Britain) taking bronze in the men’s Madison; Stewart silver in the men’s points race; silver for GB men’s team sprinters; and Jack Carlin (Great Britain) bronze in the men’s sprint.

>>> Katie Archibald column: ‘I’m not very good at riding a bike’

GB did not field a squad for either the men’s or women’s team pursuits.

The 2017/18 UCI Tissot Track World Cup continues on December 9-10 as Santiago, Chile, hosts round four of the competition.