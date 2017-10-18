La Course by Le Tour de France goes back to being single day race in 2018

ASO ditches the confusing two-day format of 2017 and reverts to La Course women's race being held on a single day in 2018

La Course by Le Tour de France will go back to taking place on a single day in 2018, as organiser ASO changes the criticised two-day format of 2017.

The fifth edition of the women’s race will tackle part of stage 10 of the men’s Tour de France, and take place on the same day – Tuesday, July 17.

After starting in Duingt, the riders will take on a 118-kilometre route through the Alpine mountains to Le Grand-Bournand. The riders will climb the Col de Romme and the Col de la Colombière along the way.

Last year’s event comprised a 67.5km mountain stage up to the Col d’ Izoard on Thursday, July 20, and then a 22.5km pursuit stage held on the Tour de France’s time trial route in Marseille on Saturday, July 22.

Although the first stage provided spectator-friendly racing on the climb, the second stage involved a limit start list and staggered start times based on positions from the first stage, and proved to be confusing for both riders and fans. The non-consecutive days of racing did not help people follow the event.

Prior to 2017, La Course took place on a single day in Paris, consisting of a circuit-based race that took place on the same day as the final stage of the Tour de France.

Dutch rider Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) won the 2017 event ahead of British rider Lizzie Deignan (Boels-Dolmans).

In addition to the men’s race and La Course using a route to Le Grand-Bournand, it will also be used to the 2018 edition of L’Etape du Tour mass participation ride, expected to attract 15,000 participants.