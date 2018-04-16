La Flèche Wallonne 2018: all you need to know

All the details of La Flèche Wallonne and La Flèche Wallonne Femmes, taking place on Wednesday April 18 in 2018

The second of three Ardennes Classics in the space of a week, La Flèche Wallonne and La Flèche Wallonne Femmes will take place on Wednesday April 18 – sandwiched between the Amstel Gold Race and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Whilst the Amstel Gold Race and Liège added women’s races in 2017, La Flèche Wallonne Femmes is returning for its 21st addition, alongside the men’s race now in its 82nd year.

La Flèche Wallonne is essentially won or lost on the short but brutal Mur de Huy (1.3km at 9.6 per cent), the steepest finishing climb in Classics cycling, which features three times along the 196km course.

After months of hard miles over cobbles in Flanders, the one-day climbers will get their chance at glory over a rolling parcours.

La Flèche Wallonne 2018 Route

This year’s race will take place entirely within the Province of Liège, starting in Seraing. The opening 80 kilometres will feature climbs of the Côte de la Vecquée and La Redoute, soon followed by the Côte de Mont and the Côte d’Amay.

The 29 kilometre finishing circuit – which the riders will complete twice – sees them climb the Côte d’Ereffe, Côte de Cherave and Mur de Huy – finishing atop the Mur after 198.5 kilometres of racing.

The women will cover 118.5 kilometres, ending, as per the men’s race with two laps of the same finishing circuit.

 

La Flèche Wallonne 2018 TV schedule

Eurosport will be showing Flèche in the UK, however you’ll have to be a Eurosport player subscriber to watch it live, otherwise highlights are shown from 20.00 – 21.00 on Wednesday night on Eurosport 1.

Official Twitter account: @flechewallone
Official website: http://www.letour.fr/la-fleche-wallonne/2016/us/

La Flèche Wallonne 2018 start list

(Provisional)

Movistar Team
VALVERDE Alejandro
ANACONA Winner
ARCAS Jorge
BETANCUR Carlos
CARRETERO Héctor
ERVITI Imanol
LANDA Mikel

UAE-Team Emirates
MARTIN Daniel
BONO Matteo
COSTA Rui
MORI Manuele
RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
SUTHERLAND Rory
ULISSI Diego

BMC Racing Team
TEUNS Dylan
BETTIOL Alberto
BEVIN Patrick
CARUSO Damiano
DE MARCHI Alessandro
FRANKINY Kilian
GERRANS Simon

Team Sky
HENAO Sergio Luis
BERNAL Egan Arley
GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
KIRYIENKA Vasil
KWIATKOWSKI Michal
POELS Wout

Mitchelton-Scott
ALBASINI Michael
HAIG Jack
HAMILTON Lucas
HOWSON Damien
JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
KREUZIGER Roman
POWER Robert

Fortuneo – Samsic
BARGUIL Warren
BONNAMOUR Franck
GESBERT Elie
HARDY Romain
LEDANOIS Kevin
MOINARD Amaël
VACHON Florian

Groupama – FDJ
GAUDU David
MADOUAS Valentin
MOLARD Rudy
ROUX Anthony
SEIGLE Romain
VAUGRENARD Benoit
VICHOT Arthur

Team EF Education First-Drapac
URAN Rigoberto
CRADDOCK Lawson
HOWES Alex
MARTINEZ Daniel Felipe
OWEN Logan
ROLLAND Pierre
WOODS Michael

Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team
NIBALI Vincenzo
BOLE Grega
GASPAROTTO Enrico
IZAGIRRE Ion
IZAGIRRE Gorka
PELLIZOTTI Franco
PERNSTEINER Hermann

AG2R La Mondiale
BARDET Romain
BAKELANTS Jan
DOMONT Axel
FRANK Mathias
GASTAUER Ben
LATOUR Pierre
VUILLERMOZ Alexis

Team LottoNL-Jumbo
KRUIJSWIJK Steven
CLEMENT Stef
DE TIER Floris
GESINK Robert
LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
MARTENS Paul

Bora – Hansgrohe
MAJKA Rafał
BENEDETTI Cesare
BUCHMANN Emanuel
KONRAD Patrick
MCCARTHY Jay
MÜHLBERGER Gregor
POLJANSKI Pawel

Lotto Soudal
WELLENS Tim
BENOOT Tiesj
LAMBRECHT Bjorg
MARCZYNSKI Tomasz
MONFORT Maxime
VAN DER SANDE Tosh
VANENDERT Jelle

Astana Pro Team
FUGLSANG Jakob
CATALDO Dario
FRAILE Omar
HOULE Hugo
KANGERT Tanel
MOSER Moreno
VALGREN Michael

Team Katusha – Alpecin
ZAKARIN Ilnur
BOSWELL Ian
CRAS Steff
HAAS Nathan
KIšERLOVSKI Robert
LAMMERTINK Maurits
SMIT Willie

Dimension Data
SLAGTER Tom-Jelte
CUMMINGS Stephen
DAVIES Scott
DLAMINI Nickolas
GEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
KING Benjamin
PAUWELS Serge

Team Sunweb
OOMEN Sam
FRÖHLINGER Johannes
GESCHKE Simon
HAMILTON Chris
KÄMNA Lennard
MATTHEWS Michael
TEN DAM Laurens

Trek – Segafredo
MOLLEMA Bauke
BERNARD Julien
DANIEL Gregory
GOGL Michael
GRMAY Tsgabu
GUERREIRO Ruben
SKUJIņš Toms

Quick-Step Floors
ALAPHILIPPE Julian
GILBERT Philippe
JUNGELS Bob
KNOX James
MAS Enric
SCHACHMANN Maximilian
SERRY Pieter

Wanty – Groupe Gobert
MARTIN Guillaume
BAUGNIES Jerome
DEGAND Thomas
DOUBEY Fabien
EIKING Odd Christian
MEURISSE Xandro
SMITH Dion

Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise
DECLERCQ Benjamin
DELTOMBE Kevin
SPRENGERS Thomas
VAN GESTEL Dries
VAN GOMPEL Mathias
VERWILST Aaron
WARLOP Jordi

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
HERRADA Jesús
BONNAFOND Guillaume
EDET Nicolas
HERRADA José
MATÉ Luis Ángel
PEREZ Anthony
SIMON Julien

WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
VANTOMME Maxime
JULES Justin
MORTIER Julien
PEYSKENS Dimitri
ROBEET Ludovic
SIX Franklin
WARNIER Antoine

Delko Marseille Provence KTM
COMBAUD Romain
EL FARES Julien
FINETTO Mauro
MADRAZO Ángel
MORENO Javier
RODRIGUEZ John Anderson

 Vital Concept Cycling Club
BAGOT Yoann
LE BON Johan
MOTTIER Justin
MÜLLER Patrick
PACHER Quentin
RÉZA Kévin
TURGIS Tanguy

La Flèche Wallonne 2017 results

The men’s race was won for a fifth time Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) – the Spaniard claiming a fourth consecutive win on the Mur de Huy.

Once again, the race was decided on the 22 per cent climb, with Valverde distancing his rivals – leaving Daniel Martin Quick-Step Floors) in second, one second back, alongside third place rider Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing Team).

Anna van der Breggen makes it three consecutive Fleche Wallonne Femmes victories

Anna van der Breggen makes it three consecutive Fleche Wallonne victories. Photo: Twitter/Boels-Dolmans

The women’s edition went to the year’s Queen of the Ardennes – Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) – the defending Olympic champion who won the trio in 2017. Van der Breggen now has three wins on the Mur de Huy to her name. Team mate Lizzie Deignan was sixteen seconds back, with Kasia Niewiadoma (WM3 Energie) in third.

La Flèche Wallonne previous winners

2000 Francesco Casagrande (ITA) Vini Caldirola–Sidermec
2001 Rik Verbrugghe (BEL) Lotto–Adecco
2002 Mario Aerts (BEL) Lotto–Adecco
2003 Igor Astarloa (ESP) Saeco Macchine per Caffè
2004 Davide Rebellin (ITA) Gerolsteiner
2005 Danilo Di Luca (ITA) Liquigas–Bianchi
2006 Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Caisse d’Epargne–Illes Balears
2007 Davide Rebellin (ITA) Gerolsteiner
2008 Kim Kirchen (LUX) Team High Road
2009 Davide Rebellin (ITA) Diquigiovanni–Androni
2010 Cadel Evans (AUS) BMC Racing Team
2011 Philippe Gilbert (BEL) Omega Pharma–Lotto
2012 Joaquim Rodríguez (ESP) Team Katusha
2013 Daniel Moreno (ESP) Team Katusha
2014 Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team
2015 Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team
2016 Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team
2017 Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team

La Flèche Wallonne Femmes previous winners

2000 Geneviève Jeanson (CAN)
2001 Fabiana Luperini (ITA) Edil Savino
2002 Fabiana Luperini (ITA) Edil Savino
2003 Nicole Cooke (GBR) Ausra Gruodis-Safi
2004 Sonia Huguet (FRA) French National Team
2005 Nicole Cooke (GBR)  Safi-Pasta Zara Manhattan
2006 Nicole Cooke (GBR) Univega Pro Cycling Team
2007 Marianne Vos (NED) DSB Bank – LTO
2008 Marianne Vos (NED) DSB Bank – LTO
2009  Marianne Vos (NED) DSB Bank – LTO
2010 Emma Pooley (GBR) Cervelo Test Team
2011  Marianne Vos (NED) Nederland Bloeit
2012  Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized-Lululemon
2013  Marianne Vos (NED) Rabo Women Cycling Team
2014  Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (FRA) Rabo-Liv
2015 Anna van der Breggen (NED) Rabo-Liv
2016  Anna van der Breggen (NED) Rabo-Liv
2017 Anna van der Breggen (NED)  Boels-Dolmans