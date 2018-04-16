La Flèche Wallonne 2018: all you need to know

All the details of La Flèche Wallonne and La Flèche Wallonne Femmes, taking place on Wednesday April 18 in 2018

The second of three Ardennes Classics in the space of a week, La Flèche Wallonne and La Flèche Wallonne Femmes will take place on Wednesday April 18 – sandwiched between the Amstel Gold Race and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Whilst the Amstel Gold Race and Liège added women’s races in 2017, La Flèche Wallonne Femmes is returning for its 21st addition, alongside the men’s race now in its 82nd year.

La Flèche Wallonne is essentially won or lost on the short but brutal Mur de Huy (1.3km at 9.6 per cent), the steepest finishing climb in Classics cycling, which features three times along the 196km course.

After months of hard miles over cobbles in Flanders, the one-day climbers will get their chance at glory over a rolling parcours.

La Flèche Wallonne 2018 Route

This year’s race will take place entirely within the Province of Liège, starting in Seraing. The opening 80 kilometres will feature climbs of the Côte de la Vecquée and La Redoute, soon followed by the Côte de Mont and the Côte d’Amay.

The 29 kilometre finishing circuit – which the riders will complete twice – sees them climb the Côte d’Ereffe, Côte de Cherave and Mur de Huy – finishing atop the Mur after 198.5 kilometres of racing.

The women will cover 118.5 kilometres, ending, as per the men’s race with two laps of the same finishing circuit.

La Flèche Wallonne 2018 TV schedule

Eurosport will be showing Flèche in the UK, however you’ll have to be a Eurosport player subscriber to watch it live, otherwise highlights are shown from 20.00 – 21.00 on Wednesday night on Eurosport 1.

Official Twitter account: @flechewallone

Official website: http://www.letour.fr/la-fleche-wallonne/2016/us/

La Flèche Wallonne 2018 start list

(Provisional)

Movistar Team

VALVERDE Alejandro

ANACONA Winner

ARCAS Jorge

BETANCUR Carlos

CARRETERO Héctor

ERVITI Imanol

LANDA Mikel

UAE-Team Emirates

MARTIN Daniel

BONO Matteo

COSTA Rui

MORI Manuele

RIABUSHENKO Alexandr

SUTHERLAND Rory

ULISSI Diego

BMC Racing Team

TEUNS Dylan

BETTIOL Alberto

BEVIN Patrick

CARUSO Damiano

DE MARCHI Alessandro

FRANKINY Kilian

GERRANS Simon

Team Sky

HENAO Sergio Luis

BERNAL Egan Arley

GEOGHEGAN HART Tao

KIRYIENKA Vasil

KWIATKOWSKI Michal

POELS Wout

Mitchelton-Scott

ALBASINI Michael

HAIG Jack

HAMILTON Lucas

HOWSON Damien

JUUL-JENSEN Christopher

KREUZIGER Roman

POWER Robert

Fortuneo – Samsic

BARGUIL Warren

BONNAMOUR Franck

GESBERT Elie

HARDY Romain

LEDANOIS Kevin

MOINARD Amaël

VACHON Florian

Groupama – FDJ

GAUDU David

MADOUAS Valentin

MOLARD Rudy

ROUX Anthony

SEIGLE Romain

VAUGRENARD Benoit

VICHOT Arthur

Team EF Education First-Drapac

URAN Rigoberto

CRADDOCK Lawson

HOWES Alex

MARTINEZ Daniel Felipe

OWEN Logan

ROLLAND Pierre

WOODS Michael

Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team

NIBALI Vincenzo

BOLE Grega

GASPAROTTO Enrico

IZAGIRRE Ion

IZAGIRRE Gorka

PELLIZOTTI Franco

PERNSTEINER Hermann

AG2R La Mondiale

BARDET Romain

BAKELANTS Jan

DOMONT Axel

FRANK Mathias

GASTAUER Ben

LATOUR Pierre

VUILLERMOZ Alexis

Team LottoNL-Jumbo

KRUIJSWIJK Steven

CLEMENT Stef

DE TIER Floris

GESINK Robert

LINDEMAN Bert-Jan

MARTENS Paul

Bora – Hansgrohe

MAJKA Rafał

BENEDETTI Cesare

BUCHMANN Emanuel

KONRAD Patrick

MCCARTHY Jay

MÜHLBERGER Gregor

POLJANSKI Pawel

Lotto Soudal

WELLENS Tim

BENOOT Tiesj

LAMBRECHT Bjorg

MARCZYNSKI Tomasz

MONFORT Maxime

VAN DER SANDE Tosh

VANENDERT Jelle

Astana Pro Team

FUGLSANG Jakob

CATALDO Dario

FRAILE Omar

HOULE Hugo

KANGERT Tanel

MOSER Moreno

VALGREN Michael

Team Katusha – Alpecin

ZAKARIN Ilnur

BOSWELL Ian

CRAS Steff

HAAS Nathan

KIšERLOVSKI Robert

LAMMERTINK Maurits

SMIT Willie

Dimension Data

SLAGTER Tom-Jelte

CUMMINGS Stephen

DAVIES Scott

DLAMINI Nickolas

GEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel

KING Benjamin

PAUWELS Serge

Team Sunweb

OOMEN Sam

FRÖHLINGER Johannes

GESCHKE Simon

HAMILTON Chris

KÄMNA Lennard

MATTHEWS Michael

TEN DAM Laurens

Trek – Segafredo

MOLLEMA Bauke

BERNARD Julien

DANIEL Gregory

GOGL Michael

GRMAY Tsgabu

GUERREIRO Ruben

SKUJIņš Toms

Quick-Step Floors

ALAPHILIPPE Julian

GILBERT Philippe

JUNGELS Bob

KNOX James

MAS Enric

SCHACHMANN Maximilian

SERRY Pieter

Wanty – Groupe Gobert

MARTIN Guillaume

BAUGNIES Jerome

DEGAND Thomas

DOUBEY Fabien

EIKING Odd Christian

MEURISSE Xandro

SMITH Dion

Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise

DECLERCQ Benjamin

DELTOMBE Kevin

SPRENGERS Thomas

VAN GESTEL Dries

VAN GOMPEL Mathias

VERWILST Aaron

WARLOP Jordi

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits

HERRADA Jesús

BONNAFOND Guillaume

EDET Nicolas

HERRADA José

MATÉ Luis Ángel

PEREZ Anthony

SIMON Julien

WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic

VANTOMME Maxime

JULES Justin

MORTIER Julien

PEYSKENS Dimitri

ROBEET Ludovic

SIX Franklin

WARNIER Antoine

Delko Marseille Provence KTM

COMBAUD Romain

EL FARES Julien

FINETTO Mauro

MADRAZO Ángel

MORENO Javier

RODRIGUEZ John Anderson

Vital Concept Cycling Club

BAGOT Yoann

LE BON Johan

MOTTIER Justin

MÜLLER Patrick

PACHER Quentin

RÉZA Kévin

TURGIS Tanguy

La Flèche Wallonne 2017 results The men’s race was won for a fifth time Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) – the Spaniard claiming a fourth consecutive win on the Mur de Huy. Once again, the race was decided on the 22 per cent climb, with Valverde distancing his rivals – leaving Daniel Martin Quick-Step Floors) in second, one second back, alongside third place rider Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing Team). The women’s edition went to the year’s Queen of the Ardennes – Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) – the defending Olympic champion who won the trio in 2017. Van der Breggen now has three wins on the Mur de Huy to her name. Team mate Lizzie Deignan was sixteen seconds back, with Kasia Niewiadoma (WM3 Energie) in third. La Flèche Wallonne previous winners 2000 (ITA) Vini Caldirola–Sidermec 2001 (BEL) Lotto–Adecco 2002 (BEL) Lotto–Adecco 2003 (ESP) Saeco Macchine per Caffè 2004 (ITA) Gerolsteiner 2005 (ITA) Liquigas–Bianchi 2006 (ESP) Caisse d’Epargne–Illes Balears 2007 (ITA) Gerolsteiner 2008 (LUX) Team High Road 2009 (ITA) Diquigiovanni–Androni 2010 (AUS) BMC Racing Team 2011 (BEL) Omega Pharma–Lotto 2012 (ESP) Team Katusha 2013 (ESP) Team Katusha 2014 (ESP) Movistar Team 2015 (ESP) Movistar Team 2016 (ESP) Movistar Team 2017 (ESP) Movistar Team

La Flèche Wallonne Femmes previous winners