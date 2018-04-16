La Flèche Wallonne 2018: all you need to know

All the details of La Flèche Wallonne and La Flèche Wallonne Femmes, taking place on Wednesday April 18 in 2018
The second of three Ardennes Classics in the space of a week, La Flèche Wallonne and La Flèche Wallonne Femmes will take place on Wednesday April 18 – sandwiched between the Amstel Gold Race and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.
Whilst the Amstel Gold Race and Liège added women’s races in 2017, La Flèche Wallonne Femmes is returning for its 21st addition, alongside the men’s race now in its 82nd year.
La Flèche Wallonne is essentially won or lost on the short but brutal Mur de Huy (1.3km at 9.6 per cent), the steepest finishing climb in Classics cycling, which features three times along the 196km course.
After months of hard miles over cobbles in Flanders, the one-day climbers will get their chance at glory over a rolling parcours.
La Flèche Wallonne 2018 Route
This year’s race will take place entirely within the Province of Liège, starting in Seraing. The opening 80 kilometres will feature climbs of the Côte de la Vecquée and La Redoute, soon followed by the Côte de Mont and the Côte d’Amay.
The 29 kilometre finishing circuit – which the riders will complete twice – sees them climb the Côte d’Ereffe, Côte de Cherave and Mur de Huy – finishing atop the Mur after 198.5 kilometres of racing.
The women will cover 118.5 kilometres, ending, as per the men’s race with two laps of the same finishing circuit.
La Flèche Wallonne 2018 TV schedule
Eurosport will be showing Flèche in the UK, however you’ll have to be a Eurosport player subscriber to watch it live, otherwise highlights are shown from 20.00 – 21.00 on Wednesday night on Eurosport 1.
Official Twitter account: @flechewallone
Official website: http://www.letour.fr/la-fleche-wallonne/2016/us/
La Flèche Wallonne 2018 start list
(Provisional)
Movistar Team
VALVERDE Alejandro
ANACONA Winner
ARCAS Jorge
BETANCUR Carlos
CARRETERO Héctor
ERVITI Imanol
LANDA Mikel
UAE-Team Emirates
MARTIN Daniel
BONO Matteo
COSTA Rui
MORI Manuele
RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
SUTHERLAND Rory
ULISSI Diego
BMC Racing Team
TEUNS Dylan
BETTIOL Alberto
BEVIN Patrick
CARUSO Damiano
DE MARCHI Alessandro
FRANKINY Kilian
GERRANS Simon
Team Sky
HENAO Sergio Luis
BERNAL Egan Arley
GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
KIRYIENKA Vasil
KWIATKOWSKI Michal
POELS Wout
Mitchelton-Scott
ALBASINI Michael
HAIG Jack
HAMILTON Lucas
HOWSON Damien
JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
KREUZIGER Roman
POWER Robert
Fortuneo – Samsic
BARGUIL Warren
BONNAMOUR Franck
GESBERT Elie
HARDY Romain
LEDANOIS Kevin
MOINARD Amaël
VACHON Florian
Groupama – FDJ
GAUDU David
MADOUAS Valentin
MOLARD Rudy
ROUX Anthony
SEIGLE Romain
VAUGRENARD Benoit
VICHOT Arthur
Team EF Education First-Drapac
URAN Rigoberto
CRADDOCK Lawson
HOWES Alex
MARTINEZ Daniel Felipe
OWEN Logan
ROLLAND Pierre
WOODS Michael
Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team
NIBALI Vincenzo
BOLE Grega
GASPAROTTO Enrico
IZAGIRRE Ion
IZAGIRRE Gorka
PELLIZOTTI Franco
PERNSTEINER Hermann
AG2R La Mondiale
BARDET Romain
BAKELANTS Jan
DOMONT Axel
FRANK Mathias
GASTAUER Ben
LATOUR Pierre
VUILLERMOZ Alexis
Team LottoNL-Jumbo
KRUIJSWIJK Steven
CLEMENT Stef
DE TIER Floris
GESINK Robert
LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
MARTENS Paul
Bora – Hansgrohe
MAJKA Rafał
BENEDETTI Cesare
BUCHMANN Emanuel
KONRAD Patrick
MCCARTHY Jay
MÜHLBERGER Gregor
POLJANSKI Pawel
Lotto Soudal
WELLENS Tim
BENOOT Tiesj
LAMBRECHT Bjorg
MARCZYNSKI Tomasz
MONFORT Maxime
VAN DER SANDE Tosh
VANENDERT Jelle
Astana Pro Team
FUGLSANG Jakob
CATALDO Dario
FRAILE Omar
HOULE Hugo
KANGERT Tanel
MOSER Moreno
VALGREN Michael
Team Katusha – Alpecin
ZAKARIN Ilnur
BOSWELL Ian
CRAS Steff
HAAS Nathan
KIšERLOVSKI Robert
LAMMERTINK Maurits
SMIT Willie
Dimension Data
SLAGTER Tom-Jelte
CUMMINGS Stephen
DAVIES Scott
DLAMINI Nickolas
GEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
KING Benjamin
PAUWELS Serge
Team Sunweb
OOMEN Sam
FRÖHLINGER Johannes
GESCHKE Simon
HAMILTON Chris
KÄMNA Lennard
MATTHEWS Michael
TEN DAM Laurens
Trek – Segafredo
MOLLEMA Bauke
BERNARD Julien
DANIEL Gregory
GOGL Michael
GRMAY Tsgabu
GUERREIRO Ruben
SKUJIņš Toms
Quick-Step Floors
ALAPHILIPPE Julian
GILBERT Philippe
JUNGELS Bob
KNOX James
MAS Enric
SCHACHMANN Maximilian
SERRY Pieter
Wanty – Groupe Gobert
MARTIN Guillaume
BAUGNIES Jerome
DEGAND Thomas
DOUBEY Fabien
EIKING Odd Christian
MEURISSE Xandro
SMITH Dion
Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise
DECLERCQ Benjamin
DELTOMBE Kevin
SPRENGERS Thomas
VAN GESTEL Dries
VAN GOMPEL Mathias
VERWILST Aaron
WARLOP Jordi
Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
HERRADA Jesús
BONNAFOND Guillaume
EDET Nicolas
HERRADA José
MATÉ Luis Ángel
PEREZ Anthony
SIMON Julien
WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
VANTOMME Maxime
JULES Justin
MORTIER Julien
PEYSKENS Dimitri
ROBEET Ludovic
SIX Franklin
WARNIER Antoine
Delko Marseille Provence KTM
COMBAUD Romain
EL FARES Julien
FINETTO Mauro
MADRAZO Ángel
MORENO Javier
RODRIGUEZ John Anderson
Vital Concept Cycling Club
BAGOT Yoann
LE BON Johan
MOTTIER Justin
MÜLLER Patrick
PACHER Quentin
RÉZA Kévin
TURGIS Tanguy
La Flèche Wallonne 2017 results
The men’s race was won for a fifth time Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) – the Spaniard claiming a fourth consecutive win on the Mur de Huy.
Once again, the race was decided on the 22 per cent climb, with Valverde distancing his rivals – leaving Daniel Martin Quick-Step Floors) in second, one second back, alongside third place rider Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing Team).
The women’s edition went to the year’s Queen of the Ardennes – Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) – the defending Olympic champion who won the trio in 2017. Van der Breggen now has three wins on the Mur de Huy to her name. Team mate Lizzie Deignan was sixteen seconds back, with Kasia Niewiadoma (WM3 Energie) in third.
La Flèche Wallonne previous winners
|2000
|Francesco Casagrande (ITA)
|Vini Caldirola–Sidermec
|2001
|Rik Verbrugghe (BEL)
|Lotto–Adecco
|2002
|Mario Aerts (BEL)
|Lotto–Adecco
|2003
|Igor Astarloa (ESP)
|Saeco Macchine per Caffè
|2004
|Davide Rebellin (ITA)
|Gerolsteiner
|2005
|Danilo Di Luca (ITA)
|Liquigas–Bianchi
|2006
|Alejandro Valverde (ESP)
|Caisse d’Epargne–Illes Balears
|2007
|Davide Rebellin (ITA)
|Gerolsteiner
|2008
|Kim Kirchen (LUX)
|Team High Road
|2009
|Davide Rebellin (ITA)
|Diquigiovanni–Androni
|2010
|Cadel Evans (AUS)
|BMC Racing Team
|2011
|Philippe Gilbert (BEL)
|Omega Pharma–Lotto
|2012
|Joaquim Rodríguez (ESP)
|Team Katusha
|2013
|Daniel Moreno (ESP)
|Team Katusha
|2014
|Alejandro Valverde (ESP)
|Movistar Team
|2015
|Alejandro Valverde (ESP)
|Movistar Team
|2016
|Alejandro Valverde (ESP)
|Movistar Team
|2017
|Alejandro Valverde (ESP)
|Movistar Team
La Flèche Wallonne Femmes previous winners
|2000
|Geneviève Jeanson (CAN)
|2001
|Fabiana Luperini (ITA)
|Edil Savino
|2002
|Fabiana Luperini (ITA)
|Edil Savino
|2003
|Nicole Cooke (GBR)
|Ausra Gruodis-Safi
|2004
|Sonia Huguet (FRA)
|French National Team
|2005
|Nicole Cooke (GBR)
|Safi-Pasta Zara Manhattan
|2006
|Nicole Cooke (GBR)
|Univega Pro Cycling Team
|2007
|Marianne Vos (NED)
|DSB Bank – LTO
|2008
|Marianne Vos (NED)
|DSB Bank – LTO
|2009
|Marianne Vos (NED)
|DSB Bank – LTO
|2010
|Emma Pooley (GBR)
|Cervelo Test Team
|2011
|Marianne Vos (NED)
|Nederland Bloeit
|2012
|Evelyn Stevens (USA)
|Specialized-Lululemon
|2013
|Marianne Vos (NED)
|Rabo Women Cycling Team
|2014
|Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (FRA)
|Rabo-Liv
|2015
|Anna van der Breggen (NED)
|Rabo-Liv
|2016
|Anna van der Breggen (NED)
|Rabo-Liv
|2017
|Anna van der Breggen (NED)
|Boels-Dolmans