London Six Day: Three British wins on third night as Cavendish and Kennaugh move closer to lead

Callum Scotson and Cameron Meyer retain lead after day three

Mark Cavendish and Peter Kennaugh enjoyed a successful third evening at the London Six Day, taking three race victories to move within touching distance of current leaders Callum Scotson and Cameron Meyer.

Fifth at the start of proceedings, Cavendish and Kennaugh had a slow start to the evening, as Kenny de Ketele and Moreno de Pauw won the opening Madison, being one of four teams to take a lap, before two Danish wins for Marc Hester and Casper Pedersen and Casper von Folsach and Niklas Larsen in the two-lap Madison time trial and elimination race respectively.

The home crowd getting restless, the London velodrome was given something to cheer about by the other British teams in the race, as Mark Stewart and Chris Latham delivered back-to-back home wins, Stewart with a dominant victory in the points race, and Latham in the 40-lap derny.

The night’s racing was closed with another Madison which saw excitement from the off as Cavendish and Kennaugh attacked early on, joining forces with Hester and Pedersen and Yoeri Havik and Roy Pieters to gain an early lap.

From there they continued to pick up points, before launching a lengthy final attack to win the final sprint of the race, keeping them in fifth place overall, just one lap behind the leader Scotson and Meyer, but two points ahead.

However the Manx pairing will face a difficult task over the next three nights, with two-time London Six Day champions Moreno De Pauw and Kenny De Ketele dangerously poised just one lap down and on 235 points, 17 more than Cavendish and Kennaugh

Results

London Six Day, day three overall standings

1 Cameron Meyer & Callum Scotson (Aus) 216 points

2 Yoeri Havik & Roy Pieters (Ned) 208

3 Kenny De Ketele & Moreno De Pauw (Bel) 235 (-1)

4 Alberto Torres & Sebastien Mora Vedri (Esp) 230 (-1)

5 Mark Cavendish & Peter Kennaugh (GBr) 218 (-1)

6 Niklas Larsen & Casper Von Folsach (Den) 1205 (-3)

7 Felix English & Mark Downey (Irl) 177 (-3)

8 Casper Pedersen & Marc Hester (Den) 174 (-3)

9 Morgan Kneisky & Benjamin Thomas (Fra) 161 (-3)

10 Theo Reinhardt & Kersten Thiele (Ger) 139 (-3)

11 Ollie Wood & Mark Stewart (GBr) 177 (-4)

12 Steven Burke & Chris Latham (GBr) 127 (-5)

13 Nick Stopler & Melvin Van Zijl (Ned) 53 (-7)

14 Wojciech Pszczolarski & Adrian Teklinski (Pol) 74 (-8)

15 Vajtec Hacecky & Alois Kankovsky (Cze) 55 (-10)

16 Sebastian Schmiedel & Maximilian Beyer (Ger) 45 (-11)