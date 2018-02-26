Mark Cavendish set to start Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo after Abu Dhabi concussion

Dimension Data sprinter set to return to training after concussion

Mark Cavendish looks set to return to action in time for Tirreno-Adriatico (March 7-13) and Milan-San Remo (March 17) as he recovers from concussion sustained in a crash at the Abu Dhabi Tour.

The Manx sprinter fell in the neutralised section prior to the start of the opening stage of the Abu Dhabi Tour, hitting the deck with a few other riders after an official car braked suddenly in front of the peloton, which race organisers blamed on the car’s automatic braking system.

Cavendish was taken to hospital after the crash where he was diagnosed with concussion and whiplash, staying in the Middle East until Saturday when he was well enough to fly home.

Dimension Data sports director Rofl Aldag said that the team would be taking a cautious approach to Cavendish’s recovery, but he should return to full training in the coming days.

“On Saturday he got the green light [to fly home] from the doctor,” Aldag told the Belga news agency.

“He no longer had a headache and was allowed to board the plane. With a concussion you have to be careful, you can not resume your normal life too quickly. Now he has left for home. There he can rest and fully recover.

“I expect he can train again on Monday, a little bit on on the rollers or maybe on the road. But he cannot resume too early either.”

Cavendish has raced in every edition of Tirreno-Adriatico since 2008, picking up three stage wins in the process in an event that he generally uses as preparation for Milan-San Remo, which takes place a few days later.

The 32-year-old sprinter took victory in San Remo in 2009 and has twice since finished in the top 10, but has not finished in the front group of the race in its three most recent editions.