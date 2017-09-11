Movistar confirm new women’s team and bright blue jersey for 2018 season

Radical new look for Spanish team in 2018

Movistar have confirmed that they will launch a new women’s team for the 2018 season, with both men’s and women’s team competing in the same new sky blue kit.

The Spanish team will become the sixth WorldTour team to have a connected women’s set-up after Team Sunweb, Orica-Scott, FDJ, Astana, and Lotto-Soudal.

The team will consist of around ten riders for its first season (although no signings have yet been announced) and will use the same equipment as the men’s team.

Included in that is a new sky blue kit, which will be worn by both the men’s and women’s teams for the 2018 season.

The kit is a radical departure from the navy blue and green that the team has worn since transitioning from Caisse d’Epargne to Movistar sponsorship in 2011.

Still made by Scottish company Endura, the new kit will keep the large ‘M’ on the front and rear, but changes its colour to white on a light blue background combined with navy shorts.