Paris-Roubaix 2018 start list: Teams announced for Hell of the North

Confirmed list of teams for Paris-Roubaix on Sunday, April 8
The full list of riders taking part in the 2018 Paris-Roubaix will be published in the week leading up to the race, but race organisers ASO have already revealed the 25 teams which will have a spot on the start line this year.
Paris-Roubaix is arguably the biggest one day race in the entire cycling calendar and attracts all of the major classics specialists.
All 18 of the WorldTour teams are guaranteed a place in the race, with ASO also giving wildcard places to seven other teams.
For the 2018 edition of Paris-Roubaix those teams are Cofidis, Delko Marseille Provence KTM, Direct Energie, Fortuneo-Samsic, Veranda’s Willems-Crelan, Vital Concept Cycling Club, and WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic.
Greg Van Avermaet is the race’s defending champion, and will be expected to be part of the BMC Racing line-up. He will face tough competition as always, with Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) having stated his intention to target the race, while the likes of Ian Stannard (Team Sky), Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), and Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) should also be there challenging for the win.
>>> Paris-Roubaix 2018: Preview, latest news and info
Paris-Roubaix 2018 start list
BMC Racing (USA)
VAN AVERMAET, Greg (Bel)
Mitchelton-Scott (Aus)
HAYMAN, Mathew (Aus)
MEZGEC, Luka (Slo)
TRENTIN, Matteo (Ita)
Quick-Step Floors (Bel)
GAVIRIA, Fernando (Col)
GILBERT, Philippe (Bel)
Team Sky (GBr)
MOSCON, Gianni (Ita)
STANNARD, Ian (GBr)
THOMAS, Geraint (GBr)
EF Education First-Drapac (USA)
Dimension Data (RSA)
BOASSON HAGEN, Edvald (Nor)
Lotto-Soudal (Bel)
DEBUSSCHERE, Jens (Bel)
GREIPEL, André (Ger)
KEUKELEIRE, Jens (Bel)
Trek-Segafredo (USA)
STUYVEN, Jasper (Bel)
Bora-Hansgrohe (Ger)
OSS, Daniel (Ita)
SAGAN, Peter (Svk)
LottoNL-Jumbo (Ned)
GROENEWEGEN, Dylan (Ned)
Movistar (Esp)
FDJ (Fra)
DÉMARE, Arnaud (Fra)
Ag2r La Mondiale (Fra)
Team Sunweb (Ger)
THEUNS, Edward (Bel)
WALSCHEID, Max (Ger)
Katusha-Alpecin (Sui)
Astana (Kaz)
KORSAETH, Truls (Nor)
Bahrain-Merida (Brn)
HAUSSLER, Heinrich (Aus)
UAE Team Emirates (UAE)
KRISTOFF, Alexander (Nor)