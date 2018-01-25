Paris-Roubaix 2018 start list: Teams announced for Hell of the North

Confirmed list of teams for Paris-Roubaix on Sunday, April 8

The full list of riders taking part in the 2018 Paris-Roubaix will be published in the week leading up to the race, but race organisers ASO have already revealed the 25 teams which will have a spot on the start line this year.

Paris-Roubaix is arguably the biggest one day race in the entire cycling calendar and attracts all of the major classics specialists.

All 18 of the WorldTour teams are guaranteed a place in the race, with ASO also giving wildcard places to seven other teams.

For the 2018 edition of Paris-Roubaix those teams are Cofidis, Delko Marseille Provence KTM, Direct Energie, Fortuneo-Samsic, Veranda’s Willems-Crelan, Vital Concept Cycling Club, and WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic.

Greg Van Avermaet is the race’s defending champion, and will be expected to be part of the BMC Racing line-up. He will face tough competition as always, with Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) having stated his intention to target the race, while the likes of Ian Stannard (Team Sky), Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), and Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) should also be there challenging for the win.

Paris-Roubaix 2018 start list

BMC Racing (USA)

VAN AVERMAET, Greg (Bel)

Mitchelton-Scott (Aus)

HAYMAN, Mathew (Aus)

MEZGEC, Luka (Slo)

TRENTIN, Matteo (Ita)

Quick-Step Floors (Bel)

GAVIRIA, Fernando (Col)

GILBERT, Philippe (Bel)

Team Sky (GBr)

MOSCON, Gianni (Ita)

STANNARD, Ian (GBr)

THOMAS, Geraint (GBr)

EF Education First-Drapac (USA)

Dimension Data (RSA)

BOASSON HAGEN, Edvald (Nor)

Lotto-Soudal (Bel)

DEBUSSCHERE, Jens (Bel)

GREIPEL, André (Ger)

KEUKELEIRE, Jens (Bel)

Trek-Segafredo (USA)

STUYVEN, Jasper (Bel)

Bora-Hansgrohe (Ger)

OSS, Daniel (Ita)

SAGAN, Peter (Svk)

LottoNL-Jumbo (Ned)

GROENEWEGEN, Dylan (Ned)

Movistar (Esp)

FDJ (Fra)

DÉMARE, Arnaud (Fra)

Ag2r La Mondiale (Fra)

Team Sunweb (Ger)

THEUNS, Edward (Bel)

WALSCHEID, Max (Ger)

Katusha-Alpecin (Sui)

Astana (Kaz)

KORSAETH, Truls (Nor)

Bahrain-Merida (Brn)

HAUSSLER, Heinrich (Aus)

UAE Team Emirates (UAE)

KRISTOFF, Alexander (Nor)

Direct Energie (Fra)

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits (Fra)

Fortuneo-Samsic (Fra)

Delko Marseille Provence KTM (Fra)

Veranda’s Willems-Crelan (Bel)

Vital Concept Cycling Club (Fra)

WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic (Bel)