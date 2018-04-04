Paris-Roubaix live TV guide

There's no excuse for missing 2018 Paris-Roubaix on Sunday - it's live on Eurosport from start to finish for over six hours

Eurosport will be showing over six hours of live coverage of Paris-Roubaix on Sunday, April 8, kicking off at 10am.

That means you’ll be able to watch the boring bit with no cobbles while you munch on your cornflakes and then by the time the real pavé sectors come about you’ll be nestled into your sofa ready for your Sunday roast.

If you can’t be at home for the actual race, there are plenty of highlights programmes around on Eurosport 1 and 2 over the following days, so there’s no excuse to miss any of the action.

Pre-race favourites Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) will be looking to make amends after missing out in the preceding weekend’s Tour of Flanders, won with an impressive long-range solo attack by Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors).

Or will we see another rider spring a surprise, just as Mathew Hayman did in 2016? It’s the unpredictability and occasional chaos that make Paris-Roubaix the biggest one-day race of the season.

TV schedule

Sunday, April 8

10.00-16.15 LIVE Paris-Roubaix, Eurosport 2

19.00-20.30 Paris-Roubaix highlights, Eurosport 1

21.30-22.30 Paris-Roubaix highlights, Eurosport 1

22.00-23.30 Paris-Roubaix highlights, Eurosport 2

Monday, April 9

06.00-07.30 Paris-Roubaix highlights, Eurosport 2

15.00-16.30 Paris-Roubaix highlights, Eurosport 1

17.30-19.00 Paris-Roubaix highlights, Eurosport 2

21.30-22.30 Paris-Roubaix highlights, Eurosport 1

Social media/web

Official Twitter account: @Paris_Roubaix

Official website: www.letour.com/paris-roubaix