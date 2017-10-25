Sébastian Reichenbach appeals for fan video of Moscon collision at Tre Valli Varesine

The Swiss rider is hoping to find evidence to support allegations that Moscon intentionally knocked him off his bike at Italian race

Sébastian Reichenbach (FDJ) is appealing for any fans that may have footage of the incident between him and Sky rider Gianni Moscon at Tre Valli Varesine to come forward.

The Swiss was left with a fractured elbow and hip after crashing at Tre Valli Varesine, accusing Moscon of intentionally pushing him to the ground. Reichenbach claimed that the incident was in retaliation for a Tweet he made about Moscon over the alleged racial abuse from Moscon towards FDJ rider Kevin Reza at the Tour de Romandie.

Moscon was suspended by Team Sky for six weeks after the incident, but has denied intentionally making Reichenbach crash, saying that he crashed because his “hands slipped from his handlebars” and that he had “never spoken to him in my life.”

According to Swiss site Blick.ch, Reichenbach is now looking for further evidence than rider testimony to support his case with the UCI, including any fan footage. The 28-year-old is currently recovering after having hip surgery.

“It is going to be difficult,” Reichenbach said. “But it’s about making an example. There is no other solution. He has to pay for it.”

“Moscon intentionally downed me. This has been confirmed by various other athletes. They are ready to testify for me.

“Maybe a fan filmed the situation. However, so far, I have had no success.”

Moscon has previously responded to the allegations, saying “when the truth comes out, I do not have to fear anything,” however his team have declined to comment thus far, simply saying that “it is right and fair that the full facts are established and that those involved first have the opportunity to provide their own view through the proper channels.”

FDJ manager Marc Madiot has been clear that the team will look for compensation if Moscon is found guilty, saying early in October that “it will be up to the [UCI] Disciplinary Commission to decide what happens. But it’s clear, if the investigation confirms what my rider said, then I’ll seek damages.”

23-year-old Moscon has been under the spotlight on numerous occasions this season, including being disqualified from the World Championships road race for holding onto a car.