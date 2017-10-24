Six Olympic champions among 30 British Cycling riders to compete at Manchester Track World Cup

Katie Archibald and Ed Clancy will both be in Manchester in November
Six Olympic champions are among the 30 British Cycling riders who will compete in the Manchester round of the Track World Cup, which takes place November 10-12.
Fresh from success at the European Track Championships in Berlin, Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker, will form part of the Great Britain team, with the large British contingent meaning that riders will also be competing under the Team Breeze and 100% Me flags.
In the men’s sprint events, Callum Skinner and Philip Hindes will both be competing, while team pursuit gold medallists Steven Burke and Ed Clancy down to compete in the endurance events, the latter making his first Track World Cup appearance since the Rio Olympics.
Katy Marchant, a winner of a bronze medal in the individual sprint in Rio, is the final Olympic medallist who will be in attendance, while young riders such as Joe Truman, Sophie Capewell, and Ellie Dickinson will all give fans a glimpse of the future stars of British cycling, having all competed at the recent European Track Championships.
Tickets for the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Manchester are available now at: www.trackworldcup.co.uk/tickets
Great Britain Cycling Team for Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup, Manchester
Men’s Sprint
Jack Carlin
Phil Hindes
Ryan Owens
Joe Truman
Women’s Sprint
Sophie Capewell
Katy Marchant
Men’s Endurance
Steven Burke
Ed Clancy
Kian Emadi
Chris Latham
Mark Stewart
Andy Tennant
Ollie Wood
Women’s Endurance
Katie Archibald
Elinor Barker
Neah Evans
Emily Kay
Emily Nelson
Manon Lloyd
100% me team for Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup, Manchester
Men’s Sprint
Callum Skinner
Men’s Endurance
Matt Bostock
Ethan Hayter
Joe Holt
Matt Walls
Team Breeze for Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup, Manchester
Women’s Endurance
Rhona Callander
Abbie Dentus
Ellie Dickinson
Jenny Holl
Rebecca Raybould
Jess Roberts