Six Olympic champions among 30 British Cycling riders to compete at Manchester Track World Cup

Katie Archibald and Ed Clancy will both be in Manchester in November

Six Olympic champions are among the 30 British Cycling riders who will compete in the Manchester round of the Track World Cup, which takes place November 10-12.

Fresh from success at the European Track Championships in Berlin, Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker, will form part of the Great Britain team, with the large British contingent meaning that riders will also be competing under the Team Breeze and 100% Me flags.

In the men’s sprint events, Callum Skinner and Philip Hindes will both be competing, while team pursuit gold medallists Steven Burke and Ed Clancy down to compete in the endurance events, the latter making his first Track World Cup appearance since the Rio Olympics.

Katy Marchant, a winner of a bronze medal in the individual sprint in Rio, is the final Olympic medallist who will be in attendance, while young riders such as Joe Truman, Sophie Capewell, and Ellie Dickinson will all give fans a glimpse of the future stars of British cycling, having all competed at the recent European Track Championships.

Tickets for the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Manchester are available now at: www.trackworldcup.co.uk/tickets

Great Britain Cycling Team for Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup, Manchester

Men’s Sprint

Jack Carlin

Phil Hindes

Ryan Owens

Joe Truman

Women’s Sprint

Sophie Capewell

Katy Marchant

Men’s Endurance

Steven Burke

Ed Clancy

Kian Emadi

Chris Latham

Mark Stewart

Andy Tennant

Ollie Wood

Women’s Endurance

Katie Archibald

Elinor Barker

Neah Evans

Emily Kay

Emily Nelson

Manon Lloyd

100% me team for Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup, Manchester

Men’s Sprint

Callum Skinner

Men’s Endurance

Matt Bostock

Ethan Hayter

Joe Holt

Matt Walls

Team Breeze for Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup, Manchester

Women’s Endurance

Rhona Callander

Abbie Dentus

Ellie Dickinson

Jenny Holl

Rebecca Raybould

Jess Roberts