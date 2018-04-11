Ster ZLM Toer cancelled due to ‘planned stage locations dropping out’

2018 edition of Ster ZLM Toer stage race in the Netherlands will not run after host towns elected to withdraw involvement

The Ster ZLM Toer stage race has been cancelled for 2018 after the organisers were left without some of the planned host locations.

According to a statement issued by the Dutch race’s organiser on Wednesday, they were left without enough time to re-organise locations to host the race. It was due to take place over June 13-17.

“Due to organisational reasons, despite promises from various stage locations, we were not able to get the race schedule organised”, said race chairman Anton Ganzeboom.

“Unfortunately, we ran into the fact that, after we had completed the financial framework, some of the planned stage locations dropped out.

“The decision-making process for this often takes some time and the process of authorization is becoming more and more complex, every year. There is not enough time to come up with alternatives now. That is why we now have to make this decision.”

Organisers are now planning the 2019 edition of the race, which they hope will “come back stronger than ever”.

The UCI 2.1-ranked event was known as the Ster Elekrotoer until 2011, when it changed its name to Ster ZLM Toer.

Last year’s race was won by José Gonçalves (Katusha-Alpecin). Recent overall winners include Mark Cavendish, André Greipel, Philippe Gilbert and Sep Vanmarcke.