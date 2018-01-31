Strade Bianche teams listed for 2018 as sportive reaches 5,000 sign ups

Two wild card teams and 18 WorldTour men's outfits plus 24 women's teams will race on the white roads of Tuscany on Saturday March 3 in 2018
Twenty men’s and 24 women’s teams will take part in the Strade Bianche on Saturday March 3.
The pro races will be followed by a sportive on Sunday, and the event has over 5,000 riders signed up to sample the white roads already.
Taking on the gravel of Tuscany in March will be all 18 men’s WorldTour squads and two UCI Pro Continental teams. Both the men’s and women’s races qualify for UCI WorldTour status.
The Strade Bianche’s men’s race became a WorldTour race for 2017 after the UCI reformed its top-tier calendar. The women’s event, introduced in 2015, has been included in the UCI Women’s WorldTour since its 2016 inception.
The race has been won by top tier riders on each previous occasion, with the now retired Fabian Cancellara a three time winner, earning him the right to have a sector named in his honour.
Lizzie Deignan has been on the podium in the women’s race every year, taking the win in 2016 – but beaten into third by eventual winner Elisa Longo Borghini and second place rider Katarzyna Niewiadoma in 2017.
The sportive offers two route options – one of 139km, mirroring the women’s race, and one covering 86km. Both are comprised of over 20 per cent gravel – providing over 5,000 riders with the opportunity to test themselves against the challenging terrain.
Strade Bianche 2018 teams
All 18 WorldTour teams are eligible to race, and two Wild Card teams have also been invited to complete the 184km in 2018:
Ag2r-La Mondiale – France
Astana Pro Team – Kazhakstan
Bahrain-Merida – Bahrain
BMC Racing Team – USA
Bora-Hansgrohe – Germany
Dimension Data – RSA
EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale – USA
Groupama-FDJ – France
Lotto-Soudal – Belgium
Mitchelton-Scott – Australia
Movistar Team – Spain
Quick-Step Floors – Belgium
Team Katusha-Alpecin – Switzerland
Team LottoNL-Jumbo – Netherlands
Team Sky – Great Britain
Team Sunweb – Germany
Trek-Segafredo – USA
UAE-Team Emirates – UAE
Wild Card teams:
Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
Nippo – Vini Fantini – Europa Ovini
Strade Bianche 2018 women’s teams
Twenty-four women’s teams will take on the 136km elite women’s course, which mirrors that of the ‘long’ route for the following day’s sportive.
The team’s are:
Alé Cipollini
Aromitalia Vaiano
Astana Womens Team
BePink
Boels-Dolmans
BTC City Ljubljana
Canyon/SRAM Racing
Cervelo-Bigla Pro Cycling
Cylance Pro Cycling
Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vitasana
FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futurscope
Hitec Products-Birk Sport
Lotto Soudal Ladies
Mitchelton Scott
Movistar Team Women
S.C. Michela Fanini
Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
Team Sunweb
Team Virtu Cycling
Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
Trek-Drops
Valcar PBM
Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
Wiggle High5
See more about the Strade Bianche race routes and previous winners here.