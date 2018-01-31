Strade Bianche teams listed for 2018 as sportive reaches 5,000 sign ups

Two wild card teams and 18 WorldTour men's outfits plus 24 women's teams will race on the white roads of Tuscany on Saturday March 3 in 2018

Twenty men’s and 24 women’s teams will take part in the Strade Bianche on Saturday March 3.

The pro races will be followed by a sportive on Sunday, and the event has over 5,000 riders signed up to sample the white roads already.

Taking on the gravel of Tuscany in March will be all 18 men’s WorldTour squads and two UCI Pro Continental teams. Both the men’s and women’s races qualify for UCI WorldTour status.

The Strade Bianche’s men’s race became a WorldTour race for 2017 after the UCI reformed its top-tier calendar. The women’s event, introduced in 2015, has been included in the UCI Women’s WorldTour since its 2016 inception.

The race has been won by top tier riders on each previous occasion, with the now retired Fabian Cancellara a three time winner, earning him the right to have a sector named in his honour.

Lizzie Deignan has been on the podium in the women’s race every year, taking the win in 2016 – but beaten into third by eventual winner Elisa Longo Borghini and second place rider Katarzyna Niewiadoma in 2017.

The sportive offers two route options – one of 139km, mirroring the women’s race, and one covering 86km. Both are comprised of over 20 per cent gravel – providing over 5,000 riders with the opportunity to test themselves against the challenging terrain.

Strade Bianche 2018 teams

All 18 WorldTour teams are eligible to race, and two Wild Card teams have also been invited to complete the 184km in 2018:

Ag2r-La Mondiale – France

Astana Pro Team – Kazhakstan

Bahrain-Merida – Bahrain

BMC Racing Team – USA

Bora-Hansgrohe – Germany

Dimension Data – RSA

EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale – USA

Groupama-FDJ – France

Lotto-Soudal – Belgium

Mitchelton-Scott – Australia

Movistar Team – Spain

Quick-Step Floors – Belgium

Team Katusha-Alpecin – Switzerland

Team LottoNL-Jumbo – Netherlands

Team Sky – Great Britain

Team Sunweb – Germany

Trek-Segafredo – USA

UAE-Team Emirates – UAE

Wild Card teams:

Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

Nippo – Vini Fantini – Europa Ovini

Strade Bianche 2018 women’s teams

Twenty-four women’s teams will take on the 136km elite women’s course, which mirrors that of the ‘long’ route for the following day’s sportive.

The team’s are:

Alé Cipollini

Aromitalia Vaiano

Astana Womens Team

BePink

Boels-Dolmans

BTC City Ljubljana

Canyon/SRAM Racing

Cervelo-Bigla Pro Cycling

Cylance Pro Cycling

Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vitasana

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futurscope

Hitec Products-Birk Sport

Lotto Soudal Ladies

Mitchelton Scott

Movistar Team Women

S.C. Michela Fanini

Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling

Team Sunweb

Team Virtu Cycling

Top Girls Fassa Bortolo

Trek-Drops

Valcar PBM

Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team

Wiggle High5

See more about the Strade Bianche race routes and previous winners here.