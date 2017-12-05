Team Sky finalise 2018 roster with signing of promising Italian Leonardo Basso

Team Sky announce their final signing for the 2018 season, completing their 30-rider roster

Team Sky‘s 30-rider 2018 roster has been completed with the signing of promising 23-year-old Italian Leonardo Basso.

Basso had a taste of the WorldTour at the end of the 2015 season, when he rode as a stagiaire for Trek-Segafredo. He now joins Team Sky for his first year as a professional rider, and says that he wants to quickly gain experience learning from his team-mates.

“It’s a dream come true to be joining Team Sky,” said Basso. “My main objective is to help the team wherever I can. I want to learn about the job and what it means to be a pro bike rider. I want to learn as much as I can from my team-mates and increase my level day by day.

“From watching the team you can see they have a clear focus, they pay attention to equipment and the details that go into cycling. It’s impressive to see the innovation and to now be a part of that.”

Sky sports director Dario Cioni describes Basso as having potential, particularly in hilly races.

“We’re happy to see Leonardo turn pro with us next year. He’s got potential and we want to see where we can get to working together.

“He’s not a true sprinter but he can survive the punchy climbs and he has the speed to sprint from smaller groups. We’ve seen him pick up some results there in the last few years.

“He’s another good addition to the group of young guys who are developing within the team.”

Basso is one of eight riders who will make their debut in the colours of the British WorldTour team in 2018, along with Jonathan Castroviejo, David de la Cruz, Dylan van Baarle, Egan Bernal, Kristoffer Halvorsen, Chris Lawless and Pavel Sivakov.

Team Sky principal Dave Brailsford said that Basso joins a strong line-up of developing talent as the team: “We are establishing a group of exceptional young riders at Team Sky. I have no doubt they are going to make a big impact and be an important part of our future.

“They have chosen to come to Team Sky because they know that our team is a place where they can best fulfill their potential, achieve their goals and be part of a winning culture.

“I believe the group of home grown and international young talent we are building represents the brightest future we have ever had at Team Sky.”

Team Sky: 2018 roster

Rider | nationality | age

Leonardo Basso | Italy | 23

Egan Bernal | Colombia | 20

Jonathan Castroviejo | Spain | 30

David de la Cruz | Spain | 28

Philip Deignan | Ireland | 34

Jon Dibben | Great Britain | 23

Owain Doull | Great Britain | 24

Kenny Elissonde | France | 26

Chris Froome | Great Britain | 32

Tao Geoghegan Hart | Great Britain | 22

Michal Golas | Poland | 33

Kristoffer Halvorsen | Norway | 21

Sebastian Henao | Colombia | 24

Sergio Henao | Colombia | 29

Benat Intxausti | Spain | 31

Vasil Kiryienka | Belarus | 36

Christian Knees | Germany | 36

Michal Kwiatkowski | Poland | 27

Chris Lawless | Great Britain | 22

David Lopez | Spain | 36

Gianni Moscon | Italy | 23

Wout Poels | Holland | 30

Salvatore Puccio | Italy | 28

Diego Rosa | Italy | 28

Luke Rowe | Great Britain | 27

Pavel Sivakov | Russia | 20

Ian Stannard | Great Britain | 30

Geraint Thomas | Great Britain | 31

Dylan van Baarle | Holland | 25

Lukasz Wisniowski | Poland | 25