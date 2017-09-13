Team Sky reveal the six riders who will go for World Championships team time trial title

British team hoping to take first world title

Team Sky have revealed the six riders who will fight for the gold medal in the team time trial at the Road World Championships in Bergen, Norway on Sunday.

Fresh from victory at the Vuelta a España, Chris Froome will ride the team time trial for only the second time since it was re-introduced into the World Championships as an event for trade teams in 2012.

Froome will be joined by two current national time trial champions in Poland’s Michal Kwiatkowski and Italy’s Gianni Moscon, as well as form world champion Vasil Kiryienka.

Completing the team are Geraint Thomas, winner of the opening time trial at the 2017 Tour de France, and Owain Doull.

The British team have never won the world title, and have only once finished on the podium (when they were third in 2013), but sports director Brett Lancaster says that the team will be hoping to come away with their first gold medals.

“The plan is to go for the win. It’s a very strong line-up and, fresh off the Vuelta win, the guys are going to be really motivated,” Lancaster said.

“The course is very rolling and there’s a climb that finishes with around 10 or 12 kilometres to go. It’s quite steep and I think with the team we’re taking and the likes of Froomey, Moscon and Geraint, that suits us.

“Last year we went in hoping to give the podium a crack but this year we’re definitely targeting the win. But it’s definitely not going to be easy.

“There’s always stiff competition and it’s going to be close as a lot of teams are dialled in these days. It’s going to be really important to have everyone going really well on the day.”

Team Sky squad for World Championships team time trial

Owain Doull

Chris Froome

Vasil Kiryienka

Michal Kwiatkowski

Gianni Moscon

Geraint Thomas