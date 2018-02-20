Team Wiggins reveal new kit for 2018

The British team will wear Le Col kit from 2018 having previously worn Rapha clothing

Team Wiggins have revealed their new kit for 2018, with a striking red, blue and white design taking the place of the white with red and gold torso bands from last year.

The main change for the British team is the new supplier, Le Col. The British brand, founded by former professional rider Yanto Barker, comes into replace Rapha, which provided the clothing for the team since it was founded in 2015 by 2012 Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins.

The jersey returns to similar colours of the the team’s first kit, with blue and red taking prominence with white on the arms. The shorts stay a classic black with Wiggins and Le Col branding around the cuffs.

The team, which is comprised entirely of under 23 riders, will continue to wear Giro helmets, Oakley sunglasses and ride Pinarello bikes this season.

Bradley Wiggins, who rode with the team until retiring st the end of the 2016, says the new kit is probably his favourite since the team launched.

“I’m delighted for Team Wiggins to be working with Le Col. I’ve known Yanto for a long time and I know how much focus he has brought to creating the very best performance product on the market,” Wiggins said.

“As a former pro, I know he just gets it and that’s why we all feel that Le Col is the perfect brand for the team.

“The design of this season’s Team Wiggins kit is my favourite so far, it’s distinctive and stylish, and I am looking forward to seeing the guys racing in it. Working with Le Col’s designers has been a case of perfectly matching their performance insight and design expertise with my passion for historical cycling kit.”

The team is set to officially launch it’s new kit at an event in London on Tuesday night, which will also include a group ride with team on Zwift in the new kit.

British cyclocross star Tom Pidcock is the team’s highest profile signing for the new season, with the junior time trial world champion riding on the road for the team alongside his cross commitments with Belgian team Telenet – Fidea Lions.