The Women’s Tour 2018: everything you need to know

Race will start in Framlingham, Suffolk and a finish in Colwyn Bay, Wales.

The international women’s peloton comes to the UK in June for the fifth edition of the Ovo Energy Women’s Tour.

The 2018 race will take place from June 13-17 and it was announced in March that it will share parity with the men’s Tour of Britain with a huge boost in the prize pot – from €35,000 (£31,000) to t €90,000 (£80,000).

The race was awarded UCI Women’s WorldTour status in 2016, meaning that it is part of the top-level series of international races. All of the top women’s teams will therefore take part.

>> London finale shows Women’s Tour is ‘biggest and best’ stage race in the world, says organiser

Women’s Tour 2018 route and where to watch

The race typically draws in large crowds – riders routinely comment on the impressive number of spectators that line the route, more so than other UCI Women’s WorldTour events overseas.

The result is a fantastic atmosphere that we know the riders appreciate just as much as the fans do.

The route has been announced – with a Suffolk start, and a finish in Colwyn Bay, Wales.

Stage one – Weds June 13 Framlingham to Southwold 130km Stage two – Thurs June 14 Rushden to Daventry 145km Stage three – Fri June 15 Atherstone to Royal Leamington Spa 151km Stage four – Sat Jun 16 Wychavon District to Worcester 130km Stage five – Sun June 17 Dolgellau to Colwyn Bay 122km

Women’s Tour 2018 jerseys

The star prize at the Women’s Tour is the Green jersey, awarded to the leader of the General Classification.

Other honours include the Points jersey, which goes to the rider who achieves the best results on the line – with points going to the top 15; the winner last year was Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans). The Sprints jersey (Eisburg in 2017, won by Majerus) celebrates the leader of the intermediate sprints.

The Queen of the Mountains jersey (sponsored by SKODA in 2017 and worn by Audrey Cordon Ragot, Wiggle HIGH5) is awarded to the rider who takes the most points on designated climbs.

The Best British rider gets a jersey to show their status, in 2017 sponsored by Adnams and won by Hannah Barnes of Canyon-SRAM.

Women’s Tour 2017 results

In 2017, Kasia Niewaidoma took WM3 Pro Cycling to General Classification victory – claiming the leader’s jersey on the first stage and wearing it throughout.

Niewaidoma broke away, taking the win solo and 1 minute 42 ahead of her team mate Marianne Vos who claimed second in a bunch sprint.

The following four stages all resulted in close finishes – won by Amy Pieters (Boels-Dolmans), Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini- Galassia), Sarah Roy (Orica-Scott) and Jolien D’hoore (Wiggle-High5) – leaving Niewaidoma to ensure she stayed safely in the bunch to maintain her lead.

Stage one: Wednesday June 7 Daventry to Kettering, 148km Kasia Niewaidoma (WM3 Pro Cycling) report here Stage two: Thursday June 8 Stoke-on-Trent to Stoke-on-Trent, 144.5km Amy Pieters (Boels-Dolmans) report here Stage three: Friday June 9 Atherstone to Royal Leamingston Spa, 151km Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini- Galassia) report here Stage four: Saturday June 10 Chesterfield to Chesterfield, 133km Sarah Roy (Orica-Scott) report here Stage five: Sunday June 11 Central London circuit, 88.2km Jolien D’hoore (Wiggle-High5) report here

Women’s Tour: previous winners



2017 Kasia Niewaidoma (Poland)

2016 Lizzie Armistead (Great Britain)

2015 Lisa Brennauer (Germany)

2014 Marianne Vos (Netherlands)