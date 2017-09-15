Junior world champion Tom Pidcock set to sign with Team Wiggins

Tom Pidcock, the world, European and national junior cyclocross champion, will race on the road for Team Wiggins in 2018

Tom Pidcock will race on the road for Team Wiggins in 2018, Cycling Weekly understands.

The reigning world, European and national junior cyclocross champion will be a first year U23 rider in 2018 and has been looking for his first UCI road contract.

The most highly-rated British cyclist for a generation has already signed terms with Sven Nys’ Telenet-Fidea Lions, for whom he will race cross for for the next two winters.

Pidcock, who only turned 18 at the end of July, has enjoyed a great deal of success on the road as well as cross this year, the highlight being winning the Junior Paris-Roubaix.

Pidcock recently told Cycling Weekly that a move to “Pro-Conti would be too much with my cross commitments”. Wiggins, a Continental outfit, are to become a fully-operating U23 team in 2018, and Pidcock sees the team as the ideal base to his development on the road.

James Knox has progressed from Wiggins to WorldTour level with Quick-Step Floors, while Scott Davies is also set to move up WorldTour level in the coming weeks.

The Yorkshire teenager, described as a “mini-Sagan’ in the Belgian press, is currently preparing for the Junior Road Race World Championships in Bergen, Norway, and is on a fine run of form.

He won the Junior Tour of Wales at the end of August, his first ever stage race victory, and followed that up by triumphing in the four-stage GP Rüebliland race in Switzerland.

Other notable results this year include becoming the senior national criterium champion, beating established crit riders like Jon Mould, Graham Briggs and Tom Stewart. A few months before, he won the Durham round of the Tour Series.

Pidcock’s best road attributes are his one-day credentials, his time trialling and climbing, while he has also tasted success on the track this year, becoming the junior national scratch race champion in August.