Tour of the Basque Country live TV guide

A strong line-up of general classification contenders will start the Tour of the Basque Country on Monday and Eurosport will bring us the television coverage

A star-studded list of riders will take to the start line of the 58th edition of the Tour of the Basque Country on Monday (April 2), with an exciting general classification battle expected.

Mikel Landa will lead Movistar in the absence of last year’s winner Alejandro Valverde, with Nairo Quintana joining him in a strong line-up for the Spanish WorldTour team.

>>> Tour of the Basque Country 2018 start list

They will come up against other Grand Tour big hitters such as Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale), Richie Porte (BMC Racing), Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac), Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo).

Eurosport has live coverage for all of the stages apart from stage one. Highlights are shown later in the evening on both Eurosport 1 and 2.

TV schedule

Note: Broadcast times may be subject to change. Check with your electronic programme guide.

Monday, April 2

16.00-17.30, Tour of the Basque Country stage one highlights, Eurosport 1

23.30-00.30, Tour of the Basque Country stage one highlights, Eurosport 2

Tuesday, April 3

14.30-16.30, LIVE Tour of the Basque Country stage two, Eurosport 2

19.00-20.30, Tour of the Basque Country stage two highlights, Eurosport 1

22.00-23.00, Tour of the Basque Country stage two highlights, Eurosport 2

Wednesday, April 4

14.30-16.30, LIVE Tour of the Basque Country stage three, Eurosport 2

19.00-20.30, Tour of the Basque Country stage three highlights, Eurosport 1

22.00-23.00, Tour of the Basque Country stage three highlights, Eurosport 2

Thursday, April 5

14.30-16.30, LIVE Tour of the Basque Country stage four, Eurosport 2

19.00-20.30, Tour of the Basque Country stage four highlights, Eurosport 1

22.00-23.00, Tour of the Basque Country stage four highlights, Eurosport 2

Friday, April 6

14.30-16.15, LIVE Tour of the Basque Country stage five, Eurosport 2

19.00-20.30, Tour of the Basque Country stage five highlights, Eurosport 1

22.00-23.00, Tour of the Basque Country stage five highlights, Eurosport 2

Saturday, April 7

14.30-16.15, LIVE Tour of the Basque Country stage six, Eurosport 2

19.00-20.30, Tour of the Basque Country stage six highlights, Eurosport 1

22.00-23.00, Tour of the Basque Country stage six highlights, Eurosport 2

Social media/web

Official Twitter account: @ehitzulia

Official website: www.itzulia.eus