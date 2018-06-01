Team Sky unveil special edition jersey for 2018 Tour de France

White and black design promotes Sky Ocean Rescue

Team Sky have unveiled the special edition jersey that they will wear at the 2018 Tour de France, with a white and black design to promote Sky Ocean Rescue, a campaign to reduce the impact of plastics in the ocean.

The design is something of a cross between Sky’s white jersey of 2018 and their black jersey of previous seasons, with the shoulders and back of the jersey being largely white.

However what’s difference is the large Sky Ocean Rescue logo on a black panel on the front while the usual stripe down the back of the jersey is replaced by a picture of a killer whale.

This is the third time that Team Sky have changed their jersey for the Tour de France. In 2011 the team wore a special black and green kit in support of Sky Rainforest Rescue, while in 2017 they switch from black to white for the race in search of a fresh new look which proved so popular they persisted with it for the whole of the 2018 season.

As well as revealing their new jersey, Team Sky have also pledged to do their bit for the marine environment by pledging to remove all single-use plastic (SUP) packaging from its business operations by 2020.

This pledge will require a large amount of work from Team Sky, with items such as riders’ drinks bottles, energy bar and gel wrappers, and plastic merchandising and marketing items all being affected by the change.

However the team say that this campaign is not just about their own efforts to reduce their use of single-use plastics, but also to raise wider awareness of the issue.

“Sky Ocean Rescue has been at the forefront of a global campaign on single-use plastics over the last year – and it is making a real difference. We are proud to join this important fight to change behaviour and help save our oceans,” said team principal Dave Brailsford.

“Like all parts of society, cycling must do more to reduce its reliance on single-use plastic at every level. The nature of our sport means we have a special responsibility to the environment and at Team Sky we want to take a lead.

“At the upcoming Tour de France, the Team will be wearing a striking new kit design to highlight the issue to a global audience of millions.

“We want to encourage people across the world to think about their own use of plastic and make changes in their everyday life. We are all in a position where we can make a difference.”