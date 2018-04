Tour de Romandie 2018 prologue start times

Full list of riders and when they head off for the prologue time trial of the 2018 Tour de Romandie in Switzerland

The 2018 Tour of Romandie kicks off with a short and sharp prologue time trial on Tuesday, April 24, in Switzerland.

Marco Minnaard (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) is the first of just 133 riders off in the 4.02-kilometre test against the clock in Fribourg at 3.13pm local time (2.13pm UK time).

Despite its short length, it’s far from straightforward test, with cobbled surfaces, sharp bends and several hills.

Among the starters are several notable time triallists, including the runner-up in last year’s Romandie prologue, British rider Alex Dowsett (Katusha-Alpecin).

Dowsett ranks as one of the favourites to post a good time, along with the likes of Geraint Thomas (Team Sky), Victor Campanaerts (Lotto-Soudal), Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo), Jonathan Castroviejo (Team Sky), Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing), British time trial champion Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) and defending Romandie champion Richie Porte (BMC Racing).

Porte is last rider off at 5.25pm local time (4.25pm UK time).

NB: Start times are local time, subtract one hour for UK time.