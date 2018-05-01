Tour de Yorkshire 2018 live TV guide

ITV4 and Eurosport will be showing live coverage of the Tour de Yorkshire this week, with the women's race also shown live

Spectators watch stage three of the Tour de Yorkshire

We’re spoiled for choice when it comes to watching the Tour de Yorkshire (May 3-6), with both ITV4 and Eurosport showing live coverage backed up with highlights for those that missed it.

ITV4 has extensive live action, showing almost the entire stage on each of the four days of the men’s race, as well as live coverage of the women’s race, which precedes the men’s stages on Thursday and Friday (May 3-4) this year.

Eurosport have less live action as the race clashes with the start of the 2018 Giro d’Italia, so there’s no live coverage for stages two or four, but there’s a highlights package each evening.

ITV have their usual hour-long highlights spot at either 8pm or 9pm if you can’t catch any of the live action.

Please note that broadcast times may be subject to change. Times quoted are UK time.



Thursday, May 3

08.30-13.00, Women’s Stage one LIVE, ITV4

13.45-18.45, Men’s stage one LIVE, ITV4

16.00-18.30, Men’s stage one LIVE, Eurosport 2

19.00-21.30, Stage one highlights, Eurosport 2

20.00-21.00, Stage one highlights, ITV4

Friday, May 4

08.55-12.45, Women’s stage two LIVE, ITV4

14.15-18.30, Men’s stage two LIVE, ITV4

20.30-21.30, Stage two highlights, Eurosport 2

21.00-22.00, Stage two highlights, ITV4

Saturday, May 5

13.00-18.00, Stage three LIVE, ITV4

16.15-17.15, Stage three LIVE, Eurosport 2

20.00-21.00, Stage three highlights, ITV4

20.00-21.00, Stage three highlights, Eurosport 2

Sunday, May 6

12.00-17.30, Stage four LIVE, ITV4

20.00-21.00, Stage four highlights, ITV4

20.00-21.00, Stage four highlights, Eurosport 2

