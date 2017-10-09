Two riders suffer broken backs after crashing on same corner as Laurens De Plus at Il Lombardia

Jan Bakelants and Simone Petilli suffer broken vertebrae after crashing over guard-rail on technical descent.

Ag2r La Mondiale rider Jan Bakelants and UAE Team Emirates rider Simone Petilli are both recovering in hospital after suffering broken vertebrae in crashes on the same corner as Laurens De Plus at Il Lombardia.

The riders crashed with 47km remaining on the descent from the Sormano climb, and while De Plus’s crash received the most attention as it was caught on camera, Bakelants and Petilli suffered more serious injuries

Bakelants suffered seven fractured ribs and fractures to his first and third lumbar vertebrae, while Petillie suffered concussion, fractures to his skull, vertebrae, right collarbone, and right shoulder blade, and wounds to his right eye.

A statement from Ag2r La Mondiale said that Bakelants did not lose consciousness in the crash and was in a stable condition in hospital in Como.

Belgian broadcaster Sporza reports that the 31-year-old’s family have travelled from Belgium to visit him in hospital, as the unstable nature of one of the fractures means that he currently cannot be moved.

As for Petilli, no update has been given on his condition since Saturday.

Quick-Step Floors rider De Ple has now been released from hospital in Italy and is travelling home to receive further examinations in Belgium.

Daniel Martinez (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia) also reportedly crashed on the same right-hand bend, but only suffered minor injuries.