World Championships 2017: Who are the bookies’ favourites for the win?

Defending champion Peter Sagan is the bookmakers' pick for the men's road race, with Tom Dumoulin leading the way for the men's time trial

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) is the bookmakers’ favourite to win the elite men’s road race at the 2017 UCI Road Cycling World Championships, which start on Sunday, September 17, in Bergen, Norway.

Sagan goes into the race as defending champion – having already clinched the title in both 2015 and 2016. Given his recent form, where he won the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec on September 8, it is quite hard to see past the 27-year-old taking the win.

The majority of the leading bookmakers have named Sagan as favourite on the hilly course, with William Hill offering odds of 11/4 and Bet365 listing him at 5/2, according to Oddschecker.

>>> UCI Road World Championships 2017: Latest news, reports and race info

Norwegian rider Edvald Boasson Hagen is the home favourite, having shown solid form with a stage win at the Tour of Britain in the lead-up to the Worlds. William Hill have Boasson-Hagen at 7/1 with Bet 365 at 8/1 for the victory.

Two further riders who have enjoyed highly successful seasons and rank among the bookmakers’ favourite for the Worlds road race win are Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland) and Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium), who William Hill are offering odds of 7/1 and 10/1 respectively.

Giro d’Italia winner Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) is favourite for the elite men’s time trial victory. Both William Hill and Bet365 are offering odds of 8/13 on Dumoulin.

Rohan Dennis (Australia) is second favourite behind Dumoulin, with Chris Froome (Great Britain) also in the running. William Hill have Tour de France and Vuelta a España winner Froome at 11/2 on a course that should suit his talents given the punishing finishing climb.

Defending champion Tony Martin (Germany) is on at 25/1, the same as Victor Campenaerts (Belgium).

The 2017 UCI Road Cycling World Championships take place between September 17-24. For a full schedule of events and further race information visit our World Championships page.

Odds for the women’s events and team time trials were not available at time of publishing. Odds may be subject to change.



Elite men’s time trial odds (winner – William Hill)

Tom Dumoulin 8/13

Rohan Dennis 10/3

Chris Froome 11/2

Michal Kwiatkowski 12/1

Primoz Roglic 12/1

Maciej Bodnar 22/1

Tony Martin 25/1

Victor Campenaerts 25/1

Vasil Kiryienka 28/1

Wilco Kelderman 28/1

Elite men’s road race odds (winner – William Hill)

Peter Sagan 11/4

Edvald Boasson Hagen 7/1

Michal Kwiatkowski 7/1

Fernando Gaviria 10/1

Greg Van Avermaet 10/1

Michael Matthews 15/1

Alexander Kristoff 20/1

Elia Viviani 20/1

Julian ALaphilippe 22/1

Matteo Trentin 22/1