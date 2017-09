World Championships: Elite women’s road race start list

Full list of starters for the elite women's road race at the 2017 UCI Road World Championships in Norway on Saturday, September 23

The elite women’s road race at the 2017 UCI World Championships takes place in Bergen, Norway, on Saturday, September 23.

Riders will fight for the coveted rainbow jersey of world champion on a gruelling hilly course that comprises eight laps of a circuit around Bergen, 152.8km in total. Each pass of the circuit includes an ascent and descent of Salmon Hill.

Defending women’s champion Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) returns and will wear the number one plate.

