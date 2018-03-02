Entries open for brand new sportive in spectacular South Downs

The Orro Sussex Downs Classic, backed by local brand, Orro bikes, offers unforgettable cycling in the heart of West Sussex

Entries are now live for a brand new road cycling sportive, taking in the spectacular rolling hills of South Downs and the best of the less-travelled West Sussex countryside. Starting and finishing at the famous Hickstead Showground, known worldwide for its showjumping, the new Orro Sussex Downs Classic, takes place on Saturday, 8th September, offering cyclists an unforgettable chance to tackle the iconic climbs and descents of the High Weald AONB.

The new event is being made possible thanks to support from local cycling brand, Orro, who engineer, build and test premium road bikes in Ditchling, the heart of Sussex. Owned by I-Ride, the company is keen to encourage more people to enjoy the best the region has to offer.

Described by organisers, UK Cycling Events, as ‘’stunning but considerably tough,’’ riders will experience the magnificent views around the South Downs National Park, with options to ride iconic points of interest including the incredibly scenic Ardingly Reservoir, notable for its breathtaking surroundings and wildlife, and parts of the beautiful Ashdown Forest.

The full routes for the Orro Sussex Downs Classic ride have now been revealed. With three distances available there are routes suitable for all levels of ability; short (30 miles / 1492ft of climbing), standard (75 miles / 3868ft of climbing), and epic (99 miles / 6079 ft of climbing).

Cyclists will be supported with feed stations on the route, stocked with high performance energy products from nutrition partner Science in Sport, and can expect to receive pre-ride and on-course mechanical support. There will also be plenty of parking an optional post-event massage from Six Physio.

Orro hopes those who own its bikes, will come and experience the ride. The company is giving away a free goody bag to anyone riding an Orro bike on the day, and there will be opportunities for everyone to trial the bikes.

Adam Glew, Marketing Manager for Orro, said: “We wanted to put on a sportive this year to link up with the cycling community around us, and hopefully lots of Orro owners too. We’re really proud of our local area; winding lanes, stunning views, and lots of undulation. It’s got some of the best cycling has to offer, and we’re looking forward to seeing everyone there.’’

Manager of UK Cycling Events, Natalie Hicks, said: “We’re excited to expand our work with Orro and I-Ride, especially as they’re so knowledgeable about the local area and know where to enjoy the best of this beautiful region.

“There’s no riding quite like the South Downs, and our route designers have invested a lot of time developing routes that are safe and well signed, but at the same time give everyone an unmissable ride experience.’’

Entries for the Orro Sussex Downs Classic can be made online at www.ukcyclingevents.co.uk, or on the day, with prices starting at £31.00 for a standard entry. Under 16’s are welcome, provided they ride with a responsible adult.