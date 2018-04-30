Tour de Yorkshire’s official artist has created five new prints to commemorate 2018 race

The Yorkshire race starts on Thursday and its official artist has created five bespoke prints to celebrate

Tour de Yorkshire’s official artist for 2018 has created a series of five works to celebrate this year’s race.

Lucy Pittaway received an official contract from the race organisers in 2016 and 2017, and the relationship has continued – this year with a full collection that was unveiled at the Welcome to Yorkshire 2018 conference.

The first four paintings in the series include the start and finish towns and cities, with iconic landmarks that feature during the race depicted as well. The final image shows the Park Rash climb which, with its 2.2km length and sections at 25 per cent, will once again make its presence known, this year on stage four.

The race visits Pittaway’s home town this year, she said: “There are so many beautiful places to include in the official picture, that you simply can not get them all in, so this year with the race extended to an additional day, I decided it was time to dedicate a piece to each of the days. Hopefully this means the people of Yorkshire can enjoy a piece of the artwork that means something to them personally, no matter where they were along the route.”

>>> Tour de Yorkshire 2018 route

Sir Gary Verity, Chief Executive at Welcome to Yorkshire said: “Lucy’s paintings for the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire are a joy to behold and she’s really done herself proud with this year’s collection. They really capture the essence of our great race and will serve as a great memento of the fourth edition.”

Each of the prints is available to buy, amongst a collection of other Yorkshire themed artworks by the same artist.

‘Arts and Culture’ represents stage one – from Beverly to Doncaster. The peloton is seen riding amongst the poppies, which remind us of the time of year but also hark to the Tower of London memorial which Pail Cummings created. The plane overhead carries the message ‘Aye Up Yorkshire’.

The second stage, which travels from Barnsley Town Hall to Ilkley, is depicted in Pittaway’s ‘Yorkshire Heritage’ picture. The image shows Conisbrough Castle and St Mary’s church in Kippax village, Emley Moor and TV mast, Harewood House and the Cow and Calf summit which will mark the finish.

‘Market Towns’ represents stage three from Richmond to Scarborough. Richmond’s Castle sits at the top of the hill, above the River Swale, with Swaledale sheep in the foreground. Other market towns featured are Thirsk and Helmsely, with the White Horse of Kilburn, Pen Hill and Sutton bank with Roseberry Topping and Filey Brigg along the coastline.

The final stage will see riders tackle 189.5km from Halifax to Leeds – and it promises to be an exciting stage with a series of testing climbs along the way.

The start town is marked by Piece Hall and The Headrow. In the centre is a depiction of Park Rash, with a rider celebrating on the top – whilst three wooly spectators looks on.

The final image provides an interpretation of the Park Rash climb, depicting the hairpin bend, with a heavy cloud hanging over the scene. The climb is lined by spectators – which is exactly what we expect to see on the day.

All off these prints and more are available to buy at lucypittaway.co.uk.