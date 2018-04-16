Job Vacancy: Event Specialist, UK Cycling Events

Are you passionate about cycling and delivering the best possible cycling experiences?

UK Cycling Events is the market leading sportive organiser in the UK. They are a dedicated cycling events company, which is passionate about encouraging all abilities of rider to experience the best cycling the UK has to offer, delivering over 70 events a year throughout the UK and France.

They are currently looking for an ‘Events Specialist’ to join their team based in Fordingbridge, Hampshire

To view the role outline visit the UKCE website.

The events specialist will work with the organising team to deliver high-quality market leading events providing a rider experience that exceeds expectation and consistently grows their market share. The chosen candidate will become an important member of the operations team, working to ensure the smooth delivery of all events, focusing on packing, course signage/delivery and venue setup.

UK Cycling Events are looking for someone who is passionate about cycling; a hard worker who works well under their own initiative; has a full driving license and has an understanding of riding cycling events, map reading and plotting routes.

View the job role and apply here.