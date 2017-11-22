Bookings now live for the Sigma Sports Challenge Series

UK Cycling Events (UKCE) has joined forces with a new headline sponsor for the 2018 season, Sigma Sports, to launch a new series combining some of your favourite rides.

Bookings are now live for the Sigma Sports Challenge Series, featuring 10 road events across the UK.

The series brings together some of your most established Cycling Weekly Series Rides, including the popular Wiltshire WildCat and Ripon Revolution, with the addition of two events from last year’s popular UK Cycling Events Series.

They include the Cobbler Classic on Saturday 9 June, taking in the east midlands’ beautiful rolling countryside surrounding Northampton, and the West Coast Classic. Starting from Preston on Sunday 1 July, this is your chance to experience the best of the north west coast with the option to tuck into free fish and chips after a hard day in the saddle.

Sigma Sports Challenge Series dates for your diary:

Sunday 11 March: Wiltshire WildCat – Salisbury

Saturday 7 April: South Downs Spring Sportive – Plumpton

Sunday 29 April: Arrow – Market Rasen

Saturday 5 May: Dartmoor Demon – Dartmouth

Saturday 26 May: Surrey Hills Cyclone – Lingfield

Saturday 9 June: Cobbler Classic – Turweston

Saturday 16 June: Ripon Revolution – Ripon

Sunday 1 July: West Coast Classic – Preston

Saturday 9 September: 125 – Oulton Park [check naming]

Sunday 7 October: Box Hill Original – Dunsfold

Ian Whittingham, Managing Director at Sigma Sports, an online cycling and triathlon retailer with a flagship store in Kingston-upon-Thames catering for all abilities, said: “We’re excited to partner with UK Cycling Events and it’s great to be a part of such a popular and well known series of events.

“We’re busy bringing the high-quality, in-store, service you’d expect from Sigma Sports to our online offering, and this is a great chance for us to get out there and meet enthusiastic cyclists from all over the UK.”

All 10 events will feature an epic, standard or short route, and will be fully supported mechanically and medically. Riders can also expect fully stocked feed stations, well signed routes, route marshalling, and a finisher medal.

Visit UK Cycling Events now to book your place.

Natalie Hicks, Head of UK Cycling Events said: “We’re proud to deliver the very best event experiences for our participants and this means working with trusted brands like Sigma Sports.

“With their backing, this will be a really exciting series packed with some of our most established events. By pulling them under one banner, we can make them even bigger and better, so more participants can benefit from the outstanding areas for cycling the UK has to offer.”