Qhubeka is a global charity that moves people forward with bicycles in Africa.
People earn bicycles through their programmes, improving their access to schools, clinics and jobs. A bicycle is a tool that helps people to travel faster and further, to generate income and to carry more. In the face of extreme and persistent poverty, bicycles can change lives by helping to address socioeconomic challenges at the most basic level – helping people to get where they need to go.
Meet Simphiwe, a boy whose life was changed by a bicycle
A bicycle sparks a positive reaction that changes every aspect of a child’s life:
- School attendance: Schools where children participate in BEEP see attendance rise by 18%
- Academic results: Marks improve by 22% for children who are part of BEEP and riding a bicycle to school
- Safety: 69% of children reported feeling safer commuting to and from school on a bicycle than when they walked
- Free time: Commute time is reduced by 75% creating time for homework, chores and being a kid.
BMC of Switzerland, bike partners of NTT Pro Cycling, have kindly donated a Roadmachine 02. In 2020 they have completely redesigning the bike to maximize compliance, handling, acceleration, and fit options. To create the most comfortable, lightest, and fastest Roadmachine to date, the TCC Endurance-tuned carbon frame and fork tube shapes and layups were tuned to optimize comfort, while simultaneously increasing the bike’s overall stiffness for swift acceleration and precise handling. Additionally, the all-new frame boosts the Roadmachine’s renowned road-smoothing compliance by a staggering 25-percent, giving endurance riders a bike that is both forgiving and fast.
