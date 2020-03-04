Qhubeka is a global charity that moves people forward with bicycles in Africa.

People earn bicycles through their programmes, improving their access to schools, clinics and jobs. A bicycle is a tool that helps people to travel faster and further, to generate income and to carry more. In the face of extreme and persistent poverty, bicycles can change lives by helping to address socioeconomic challenges at the most basic level – helping people to get where they need to go.

Meet Simphiwe, a boy whose life was changed by a bicycle

A bicycle sparks a positive reaction that changes every aspect of a child’s life: