2018 Charitable Initiative in association with Sports Tours International

We need your nominations for our 2018 Charitable Initiative Award

For our Charitable Initiative Award in association with Sports Tours international we are looking for individual or group who set out on their bikes to raise money or awareness for a good cause. The amount of money raised may play a part, but this is also about an inspiring story and a genuine commitment to make a difference for or through cycling.

If you are nominating someone for the Charitable Initiative Award, make sure you leave the best entry you can for your nominee, because our judges will use your submission to whittle the entries to a shortlist, which will then go to public vote.

Nominations for Charitable Initiative will close on Friday 31st August

Once we have received your nominations our judging panel, which consists of Brian Cookson (former UCI President), Dame Sarah Storey (Britain’s most successful Paralympian), Frank Slevin (British Cycling’s independent Chair) and Simon Richardson (Editor of Cycling Weekly magazine), will select a shortlist.

We will then open up the final decision to a public vote in October, asking our readers to select a worthy winner of the 2018 Charitable Initiative.

The winner will be announced at, and invited to, the 2018 Cycling weekly Awards ceremony on 12th December.

Our partner, Sports Tours International, is the UK’s leading cycling tour operator, taking hundreds of clients every year to take part in the world’s greatest cycling events; from the Etape du Tour, where amateur cyclists take on a stage of the Tour de France, to the Maramotte, Maratona and Spring Classics.

