We need your nominations for the 2018 Club of the Year

In our hunt for the 2018 Club of the Year in association with Santini we are looking for the club that has set high standards between May 2017 and May 2018. Whether that be through a uniquely strong purpose or mission, a particularly strong sense of community or growing our sport. This isn’t necessarily the biggest club, but it’s the one that has a story to tell about its outstanding 2018.

The winning club will get the chance to receive a sleek new pro kit from Santini for 15 club members, custom designed by Santini’s head designer. Plus a trip for 2 members to Santini to collect the kit and ride the Tour of Lombardi course with an ex Pro Tour Rider. That’s not all the club will be featured in Santini’s marketing campaign and receive an exclusive discount on Santini kit.

“Santini have designed and manufactured cycling clothing for over 50 years, helping amateurs and professionals fulfil their goals and ambitions from World Championships to Club 10’s”, explains Santini Marketing Director, Paola Santini.

Paola Santini goes on to say “we are very excited to partner with Cycling Weekly by sponsoring the ‘Club of the Year’ award. A category that celebrates those outstanding clubs that have made a real impact in their community, that have gone the extra mile to welcome new riders or that have given back to the cycling fraternity by promoting competitive and non-competitive events.”

Once we have received your nominations, our judging panel which consists of Brian Cookson (former UCI President), Dame Sarah Storey (Britain’s most successful Paralympian), Frank Slevin (British Cycling’s independent Chair) and Simon Richardson (Editor of Cycling Weekly magazine), will select a worthy winner. Hopefully they will have lots of nominations to read through and a tough decision on their hands.

Nominations for Club of the Year will close on Friday 31st August and the winning club will be announced at the 2018 Cycling weekly Awards ceremony on 12th December.