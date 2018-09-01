There are three categories within the 2018 Cycling Weekly Awards in association with Garmin for which we need your help.



2018 CYCLING WEEKLY AWARDS: NOMINATIONS ARE NOW CLOSED

Our judging panel will be getting together in the next few weeks to select shortlists for all categories, including the three we have asked you to nominate candidates for: Club of the Year in association with Santini, Best Charitable Initiative in association with Sports Tours International and Local Hero Award in association with Freewheel.

The judging panel consists of Brian Cookson (former UCI President), Dame Sarah Storey (Britain’s most successful Paralympian), Frank Slevin (British Cycling’s independent Chair) and Simon Richardson (Editor of Cycling Weekly magazine).

We will then be asking you for your votes for Best Charitable Initiative in association with Sports Tours International and Local Hero Award in association with Freewheel.

The winners will be announced at the 2018 Cycling Weekly Awards Ceremony which will take place at 8 Northumberland Avenue, in London, on Wednesday 12th December.

In our hunt for the 2018 Club of the Year in association with Santini we are looking for the club that has set high standards in 2018, whether that be through a uniquely strong purpose or mission, a particularly strong sense of community or growing our sport. This isn’t necessarily the biggest club, but it’s the one that has a story to tell about its outstanding 2018.

The winning club will get the chance to receive a sleek new pro kit from Santini for 15 club members, custom designed by Santini’s head designer, and a trip for 2 members to Santini to collect the kit and ride the Tour of Lombardi course with an ex Pro Tour Rider. That’s not all the club will be featured in Santini’s marketing campaign and receive an exclusive discount on Santini kit.

The Best Charitable Initiative in association with Sports Tours International will be awarded to the individual or group who set out on their bikes to raise money or awareness for a good cause. Amount of money raised may play a part, but this is also about an inspiring story and a genuine commitment to make a difference for or through cycling. We want to hear how you have made a difference and most importantly why.

For our Local Hero Award in association with Freewheel we are looking for an individual who puts their heart and soul in to their local cycling community throughout the year, tirelessly working to; put on events, help, support and encourage others to take part, or just make things happen. We need you to tell us your stories, championing either yourself, or a friend, colleague or teammate, to tell us what it is that makes that person a local hero.