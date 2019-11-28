Peter Kennaugh honours Manx hero Dot Tilbury at Cycling Weekly Awards 2019

Manx rider Peter Kennaugh has honoured local hero Dot Tilbury at the 2019 Cycling Weekly Awards in association with Garmin.

Cycling Weekly is delighted to celebrate the ceaseless work Dot has done to support riders from the Isle of Man following their passion for more than two decades.

Dot has organised hundreds of trips off the island, spending thousands of hours taking riders to races and events, giving priceless help to riders like Kennaugh, Mark Cavendish and Mark Christian.

After starting her cycling mentorship in the 1990s when she started helping out at the National Sports Centre, Dot still helps hundreds of kids pursue their cycling passions every year and the retired Post Office worker continues to create future stars inspired by the previous generations she helped raise.

She was recognised at the 2019 Cycling Weekly Awards in association with Garmin, held at the prestigious 8 Northumberland House in central London on Thursday night (November 28).

A total of 11 winners were crowned on the night, which was established to honour the people at the heart of the sport, from pro riders, clubs, volunteers and charity fundraisers.