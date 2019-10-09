Vote now for our 2019 Charitable Initiative

Voting for Best charitable Initiative is now open. The winner will be announced at the Awards Dinner on Thursday 28th November.

We are looking for individual or group who set out on their bikes to raise money or awareness for a good cause. This is also about an inspiring story and a genuine commitment to make a difference for or through cycling.

First you nominated your candidates, individuals you would like to see win this award, then the judges whittled the nominees down to the following shortlist. Now we need your votes to determine the winner.

We have three very deserving candidates and we encourage you to read a bit about their stories and consider donating to their causes.

The vote will appear in the module below (you may need to clear an ad)

Mavis Paterson – Macmillan Cancer Support

At 81 years old, Mavis Paterson cycled from Lands End to John O’Groats to become the oldest woman to complete the endurance event (her Guinness World Record is apparently in the post). Mavis undertook the challenge in memory of her three adult children who all passed away four years apart from each other. She turned to cycling as she grieved and to date has raised over £64,000 for Macmillan Stranraer, who are said to have always supported Mavis and also backed her “daft ideas”. Mavis appeared on BBC Breakfast to talk about her successful LEJOG attempt in a moving piece that put what cycling can do for people in perspective.

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Mavis-Paterson1

Kenny Smith – Multiple Sclerosis Trust – Young Dementia UK

Kenny Smith’s sister was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) and lived with the condition for a number of years. Since she died, he has dedicated himself to raising awareness of the condition as well as funds for the MS Trust, a charity who help people who are living with MS. Kenny cycled solo and self-supported around the UK for 50 days, finishing on July 31 2019, on what would have been his sister’s 50th birthday and has so far raised £25,000.

https://www.mstrust.org.uk/news/cycling-my-sister

Peter Berry – Young Dementia UK

Peter Berry lives with early onset dementia and in June cycled four counties (Suffolk, Cambridgeshire, Lincolnshire and Norfolk) – almost 300 miles – on his penny farthing. Taking six days and battling through wind and rain, Peter returned home and remembered little of the trip, only that he had been cycling.

During his ride, £800 was donated in his collection bucket for Young Dementia UK, taking his fundraising amount to date above £15,000. At 54 years old and living with a terminal condition that carries a shortened life expectancy, Peter is raising money for a cause close to his heart that receives little funding or support from the government.

https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/blog/peters-story-when-i-cycle-i-push-my-dementia-away

Voting for Best Charitable Initiative is now open

Voting will close on Thursday October 24 and the Award winners will be revealed at the Cycling Weekly Awards dinner on November 28 at 8 Northumberland Avenue, to which all those shortlisted will be invited with a guest.