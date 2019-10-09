Vote now for 2019 Domestic Rider of the Year

Voting for Domestic Rider of the Year in association with PedalSure is now open. The winner will be announced at the Awards Dinner on Thursday 28th November.

Our judging panel have chosen three worthy candidates but we need your votes to determine who will be this year’s winner.

John Archibald (IP record, place at worlds, TT wins, double medal at nationals, wins Stockton)

John Archibald won the individual and team pursuits at the National Track Championships before getting on the podium in both the time trial and road race at the National road championships. He then helped GB take bronze in the mixed team relay at the Yorkshire Worlds, also coming a respectable 14th in the elite men’s TT.

Matt Holmes – stage on Isle of Man, won the National Road Series

Madison-Genesis’ Matt Holmes won the inaugural Cycle 360 Manx International Stage Race before finishing in sixth overall at the Tour de Yorkshire.

Rebecca Durrell (leading National Road Series)

Rebecca Durrell sealed her first victory in the National Criterium Championships riding for Brother, beating defending champion Anna Henderson into second place

Voting will close on Thursday October 24 and the Award winners will be revealed at the Cycling Weekly Awards dinner on November 28 at 8 Northumberland Avenue, to which all those shortlisted will be invited with a guest.