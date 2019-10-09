Vote now for 2019 International Rider of the Year

Voting for International Rider of the Year in association with Sigma Sports is now open. The winner will be announced at the Awards Dinner on Thursday 28th November.

Our judging panel have selected three riders who have shaped the 2019 season but we need your votes to determine who will stand on top of the podium.

Julian Alapphilipe

Julian Alaphilippe didn’t rest on his laurels after winning Strade Bianche, Milan-San Remo and La Flèche Wallonne in the spring, going on to take the Tour de France yellow jersey for two weeks and a couple of stages to boot.

Mathieu van der Poel

Mathieu van der Poel announced himself as the next big thing on the road as he won a breathtaking Amstel Gold victory before coming back to the road in September to seal the overall in the Tour of Britain.

Annemiek van Vlueten

On British roads was also where Annemiek van Vleuten finally filled a gap in her impressive palmarès, riding 100km solo to take the road race rainbow bands at the Yorkshire Worlds, having also defended her Giro Rosa title in July.

Voting will close on Thursday October 24 and the Award winners will be revealed at the Cycling Weekly Awards dinner on November 28 at 8 Northumberland Avenue, to which all those shortlisted will be invited with a guest.