Vote now for our 2019 Local Hero

We are looking for an individual who puts their heart and soul in to their local cycling community throughout the year, tirelessly working to; put on events, help, support and encourage others to take part, or just make things happen.

First you nominated your candidates, individuals you would like to see win this award, then the judges whittled the nominees down to the following shortlist. Now we need your votes to determine the winner.

Dick Poole

As a younger man, Dick Poole helped Middlesex RC take the Team Comp record in 1960 before going on to break the Lands End to John O’Groats record in 1965, completing the ride in less than two days. His record stood for nine years and, since retiring from racing, Poole has never stopped giving back to the sport. Poole was a founder member and first chairman of the British Triathlon Association and was appointed as the first RTTC coaching secretary, a position he held for 10 years and helped to form what is now the Association of British Cycling Coaches. Now in his early eighties, he continues to coach at his local outdoor track at Palmer Park, Berkshire. Poole is a quiet, modest and well-respected figure who offers encouragement to riders of all ages.

Sarah Hooper

Volunteer, coach, organiser, judge, race marshal, commissaire, soigneur, Sarah Hooper does it all. All of these roles means she helps hundreds of riders every year, not only putting up her own money to organize races but there’s hardly ever one in the Bedfordshire/Hertfordshire/Central area she’s not involved in.

Sarah is always on the other end of the phone any time a rider from one of the two teams she helps DS needs advice. The racing scene in her area would not be what it is today without her.

Dot Tilbury

Dot has been instrumental in allowing Manx riders to follow their passion over the last two and a half decades. Organising hundreds of trips off the Island to races and events, sacrificing thousands of hours of her own time to help cyclists such as Mark Cavendish, Pete Kennaugh and Mark Christian fulfill their potential and get to where they are today.

She also organises a weekly youth criterium for riders aged 3-16 that regularly attracts over 200 entrants. Through the winter she puts on a weekly turbo session and marshals at local races, handicaps and time trials. Dot offers full encouragement whether you’re leading or last.

Voting for Best Charitable Initiative is now open

Voting will close on Thursday October 24 and the Award winners will be revealed at the Cycling Weekly Awards dinner on November 28 at 8 Northumberland Avenue, to which all those shortlisted will be invited with a guest.