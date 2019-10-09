Vote now for 2019 Outstanding Achievement

Voting for Outstanding Achievement in association with Aviation Gin is now open. The winner will be announced at the Awards Dinner on Thursday 28th November.

Our judging panel have three incredible feats from riders this year bu we need your votes to determine which one is most deserving of this accolade.

Fiona Kolbinger

Fiona Kohlbinger made headlines around the world with her Transcontinental Race win, the 24-year-old cancer researcher from Germany becoming the first woman to claim overall victory.

Victor Campenaerts

Victor Campenaerts set a new Hour Record, posting a distance of 55.089km to take the title off Bradley Wiggins

Chloé Dygert

Chloe Dygert also excelled in the race against the clock, posting the biggest ever winning margin in the women’s TT in Yorkshire to take gold.

Voting for 2019 Rising Star is now open

Voting will close on Thursday October 24 and the Award winners will be revealed at the Cycling Weekly Awards dinner on November 28 at 8 Northumberland Avenue, to which all those shortlisted will be invited with a guest.