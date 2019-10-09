Vote now for 2019 Team of the Year

Voting for Team of the Year in association with Aviation Gin is now open. The winner will be announced at the Awards Dinner on Thursday 28th November.

Our judging panel have selected three teams that have out-performed the rest this season but we need your votes to determine who will stand on top of the podium.

U23 BC men’s team

British Cycling’s U23 men’s team had a stand-out season, showing their strength in depth as riders picked up stages at the baby Giro and Tour de l’Avenir.

Deceunik – Quick-Step

At WorldTour level, Deceuninck – Quick-Step couldn’t stop winning, with Julian Alaphilippe usually the protagonist.

Jumbo–Visma

Jumbo-Visma rode three consistent Grand Tours, no mean feat, taking the Vuelta a España with Primož Roglič as well as registering top five finishes in the Giro and Tour.

Voting will close on Thursday October 24 and the Award winners will be revealed at the Cycling Weekly Awards dinner on November 28 at 8 Northumberland Avenue, to which all those shortlisted will be invited with a guest.