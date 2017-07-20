Skip to content »
r
f
i
g
t
Subscribe Now
Digital Edition
Cycling Weekly
Search for:
Search
News
Latest
Racing
Comment
Product News
Racing
Tour de France
Giro d’Italia
Vuelta a España
Videos
Reviews
Bike Reviews
Bike Components
Bike Accessories
Clothing
Buyer’s Guides
Deals
Fitness
Latest Fitness
Nutrition
Training
Training Plans
Bike Fit
Sportives
UK Cycling Events
Adventure Cross
Bikes For Sale
Subscribe
Calendar
Tour Mag
Latest News
How to miss the break at a sportive
Nacer Bouhanni ‘disappointed and very unhappy’ after missing out on Tour de France selection
Wiggle-High5 future in doubt amid team chaos
3T releases new double ring Strada Due bike
Team Sky data release shows Chris Froome’s power for that Giro d’Italia attack and what he ate to lose weight during race
Riding in South Tyrol
2018 Tour de France bikes guide (video)
Chris Froome reveals details of how and why he was cleared in anti-doping investigation
Factor releases limited edition Bardet and Champs Élysées O2 framesets
Radical new BMC Timemachine launched, including integrated bottles and storage box
David Millar’s Chpt3 launches everyday performance Girona range
How watching 25 years of Tour of Flanders footage is helping scientists study climate change
Tour de France jerseys: Yellow, green, white and polka-dot explained
UCI bans Lars Boom for one month for punching rival rider at Tour of Norway
14 Tour de France rules you probably didn’t know
Tour de France 2018 route: what to expect from the 105th edition of the race
The Mirror tried to write a Tour de France preview and it’s the best thing you’ll read today
Team Sky reveal the seven riders who will support Chris Froome as he aims for historic fifth Tour de France title
Tour de France 2018 start list
‘Testing hasn’t become irrelevant’: WADA science director defends anti-doping process after Froome case
New Specialized S-Works Venge: Our first ride review and all the tech specs
Are you cycling naked?
Two more pro-contracts on offer as 2018 Zwift Academy opens for third year
Team Sunweb announce the seven riders who will support Tom Dumoulin at the Tour de France
David Millar’s Time Trial review: ‘A captivating insight into pro racing’
Tour de France boss: ‘We needed an answer on the Froome case, but it’s a pity it came so late’
Tom Dumoulin going to Tour de France for ‘learning process’ rather than ‘great result’
Orbea Gain e-bike gets carbon frame for an 11.3kg headline weight
Who are all the new national champions of 2018?
Cannondale SystemSix: New aero bike comes complete with Power2Max power meter
Everything you need to know about Chris Froome’s salbutamol case
Soreen’s Cycle Project aims to get more people riding – and to restore some historic cycle routes
Former Team Sky doctor would not prescribe Bradley Wiggins TUE again if he had the chance
‘An important moment for cycling’: Chris Froome ready to ‘move on’ after UCI closes anti-doping case
Chris Froome cleared by UCI in anti-doping investigation
National portal makes it easier to submit action camera footage to police
Tech of the week: a quick bike change, MIPS helmets rated and more
Giro Aether helmet with new MIPS Spherical is more aero than Synthe
Connor Swift goes solo to win men’s British national road race title
Jess Roberts wins national road race title with last lap attack in Northumberland
General News
How to miss the break at a sportive
Wiggle-High5 future in doubt amid team chaos
Riding in South Tyrol
How watching 25 years of Tour of Flanders footage is helping scientists study climate change
The Mirror tried to write a Tour de France preview and it’s the best thing you’ll read today
‘Testing hasn’t become irrelevant’: WADA science director defends anti-doping process after Froome case
Comment
How to miss the break at a sportive
Katie Archibald column: ‘I’ll be good humoured about the crash but I’d rather curl up in a ball’
Katie Archibald column: My essential guide to saddle health
Read More Comment
More News
Watch: Cycling Weekly’s top sportive tips
Our pick of the best cycling events to do this summer
Turn your fears into a fearsome cycling performance
Tweets of the week: David Millar, Philippe Gilbert, Alberto Contador and more
Government to help police forces crack down on close passes with additional resources
2018 Local Hero Award in association with Freewheel
Eight of the best British hill-climb events this year
Plans for Manchester to receive 75-miles of Dutch style cycling lanes unveiled
Read More News
Racing
Nacer Bouhanni ‘disappointed and very unhappy’ after missing out on Tour de France selection
Wiggle-High5 future in doubt amid team chaos
Team Sky data release shows Chris Froome’s power for that Giro d’Italia attack and what he ate to lose weight during race
Chris Froome reveals details of how and why he was cleared in anti-doping investigation
Tour de France jerseys: Yellow, green, white and polka-dot explained
UCI bans Lars Boom for one month for punching rival rider at Tour of Norway
More Racing News
Product News
3T releases new double ring Strada Due bike
2018 Tour de France bikes guide (video)
Factor releases limited edition Bardet and Champs Élysées O2 framesets
Radical new BMC Timemachine launched, including integrated bottles and storage box
David Millar’s Chpt3 launches everyday performance Girona range
New Specialized S-Works Venge: Our first ride review and all the tech specs
July’s tech of the month: Budget special with Garmin, Wahoo, Hunt and Canyon
Orbea Gain e-bike gets carbon frame for an 11.3kg headline weight
Cannondale SystemSix: New aero bike comes complete with Power2Max power meter
Tech of the week: a quick bike change, MIPS helmets rated and more
Giro Aether helmet with new MIPS Spherical is more aero than Synthe
Read More Product News