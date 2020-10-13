Amazon Prime Day USA deals: save up to 30% Fitbit smartwatches and scales

Amazon Prime Day kicked off this morning and runs through Wednesday. There are plenty of great deals to be had across all categories. If you’re looking to invest in a smartwatch, fitness tracker, or smart scale, now is the time to act. Fitbit is offering up to 30-percent off many of its most popular devices. We’ve rounded up some of the best Fitbit deals here.

To enjoy the savings, you’ll need an Amazon Prime Account. However, you can sign up via a 30-day free trial, and cancel at any time.

If you’re looking for yet more cycling deals then have a look through our list and see more big savings over the two-day sale on Amazon.

The deals available online are pretty endless, but we’ve done the leg work and clipped it down to some of the best we can find on Amazon and other sites as well.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ or ‘Best Deal’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Amazon Prime Day Fitbit deals

Fitbit Versa 2 was $179.99 now $127.95



Elevate your day with the Fitbit Versa 2 this premium smartwatch includes Amazon Alexa Built-in, new sleep tools, fitness features, apps, and more. View now: Fitbit Versa 2 was $179.99 now $127.95 at Amazon

Fitbit Aria Air smart scale was $49.99 now $34.95

The Fitbit Aria Air smart scale syncs with your Fitbit, smartphone, and other devices to help you track your fitness gains. View now: Fitbit Aria Air smart scale was $49.99 now $34.95

Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker was $149.99 now $139.99

The Fitbit Charge 3 is a slim fitness tracker that gives you the data you need without getting in the way. View now: was $149.99 now $139.99

We’ll be bringing you deals throughout the Amazon Prime Day sales, and beyond – so keep checking back…