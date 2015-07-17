Best Amazon Prime Day deals for cyclists 2018: new deals from the final day

Amazon Prime Day takes place on Monday July 16 and Tuesday July 17 - and we've got a heads up on the best deals for cyclists

This year marks the fourth annual Amazon Prime Day and we’re into the final day of deals now, with the discounts set to close at midnight tonight.

The deals have been, and will be, drip fed out over the duration of the day, and some of them – Lightning Deals – last a matter of hours, or as long as stock does. Amazon is promising a million deals over the 36 hour period, released incrementally.

We’ve got notification of the deals before they go live – so we’ll be updating this page as the event progresses to help cyclists wade through the offerings to find the best discounts.

>>> Start you 30 day free Amazon Prime membership here

Amazon stock items from a selection of big cycling brands – last year we highlighted deals from Garmin, Thule and some great helmet camera offers. Members of the Amazon Prime subscription service receive these exclusive deals so it’s worth signing up for the 30 day free trial – we’ve linked to it below.

Included in this piece are ‘buy now’ links. By clicking on this link we may receive a percentage of what you spend at Amazon. This does not affect the amount you pay.

Best deals:

Amazon Prime membership

Amazon Prime Day is designed to draw attention to the benefits of having an Amazon Prime membership. You don’t need to be part of the special club to gain access to the deals – but members can access early offers already and will get the chance to skip the queue on the day(s).

Amazon is offering a free 30-day trial of membership, which carries benefits such as unlimited one-day delivery, access to Amazon Video (including exclusive shows) and Amazon Music streaming.

The best Amazon Prime Day deals

Here’s our pick of the best cycling deals Amazon Prime Day has to offer.

If you want non-cycling related deals (we can’t think why you’d want to spend your money on anything else..) you can check out our sibling site, Trusted Reviews, for more Amazon Prime Day 2018 offers.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from Amazon when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

GoPro Hero 5 Prime Day bundle was £342, now £269.99

Having used the GoPro Hero 5 extensively, I really rate it. The quality of the footage it can capture is exceptional (up to 4K) and its built in image stabilisation is superb. It also captures really nice stills, is capable of shooting time lapses or burst modes and, to top it off, you can control it all with your voice.

In this bundle you get the camera itself, as well as a ‘super suit’ and a floating hand grip. It’s worth noting that you don’t actually need the ‘super suit’ for general use, the actual body is waterproof as standard. The suit is only necessary if you want to go diving.

This bundle actually costs the same amount as the camera on its own does so it’s good value. However, it’s only available for another 12 hours so you better get in quick if you want it.

Buy now: GoPro Hero 5 Prime Day bundle at Amazon for £269.99

Muc-Off Bike Cleaner 5L was £24.99, now £14.21

Get 5L of the good stuff (Muc-Off bike cleaner) was £14.21; that’s a whopping 43% saving. Better move quick though, it has already been 60% purchased. If you get in quick, you won’t need to buy more bike cleaner for forever. Bargain.

Buy now: Muc-Off bike cleaner 5L at Amazon for £14.21

Garmin Edge 820 was £329, now £209

Read more: Garmin Edge 820 review

Garmin’s premium performance pushing computer has received a massive price slash in the Amazon Prime Day deals. If you’re looking to boost your riding performance and undertake serious fitness tests such as FTP and V02 Max then look no further than this computer – it can do it all.

Buy now: Garmin Edge 820 at Amazon for £209

AKASO EK7000 4K sports camera was £69, now £45

This deal has been 35% claimed and is only available for another hour.

We’ve listed this alongside the GoPro Hero5 in the interest of balance because obviously the two cameras sit at different ends of the price spectrum. However, just because the AKSASO is cheap doesn’t mean it doesn’t have some decent tech.

For starters, it can shoot at 4K at 25 frames per second or 2.7k at 30fps. It comes with a bucket-load of accessories to help mount it anyway you like as wells as wrist-mounted remote control which is a nice way to get around the issue of taking your helmet on and off constantly.

Buy now: AKASO EK7000 4K sports camera at Amazon for £45

Garmin Vivoactive 3 was £299, now £204

Calling all triathletes, budding runners or those who want a multi-sport watch capable of pushing performance to the maximum – this is the deal for you. The Vivoactive 3 is capable of tracking many different sports, including cycling, and is capable measuring your V02 Max and setting heart rate zones to train by. It’s an impressively advanced piece of kit that also has social uses; it can pay for things and it can also hook up to your smart phone for on-the-go notifications.

The watch also has a built in heart rate monitor and will connect to Garmin’s speed and cadence sensors, too.

UK Buy now: Garmin Vivoactive 3 at Amazon for £204

USA buy now: Garmin Vivoactive 3 at Amazon for $229

SiS Recovery shake, was £38, now £28

You can get an additional £12.81 off on this item by signing up to Amazon Prime membership. This particular deal is on 1.6kg of Strawberry flavoured recovery shake. Science in Sport products are used by the likes of Team Sky to help fuel its athletes.

Buy now: Sis Recovery Shake at Amazon for £28

Get 2.27kg of Whey protein powder for £29 – saving £50

If you’ve done a particularly long ride, a very difficult session or perhaps you just been in the gym then you’re going to want to take some protein to aid your recovery and promote good nutrition. Each serving contains 24g of protein, which is proven to help build and maintain your muscles. Amazon are now discounting Whey protein by £53, making this 2.27kg tub only £29.99.

Buy now: Whey protein powder at Amazon for £29.99

Wahoo TICKR X Heart Rate Monitor was £64.99, now £51.98



Keep track of your training intensity with a reliable heart rate monitor.

The Wahoo Tickr heart rate monitor uses ANT+ and Bluetooth 4.0 to send information to devices – so you can send your info to a smartphone or tablet.

Buy now: Wahoo Tickr Heart Rate Monitor at Amazon

Wahoo Speed and Cadence sensors were £53, now £29

These nifty little gadgets allow you to track your speed and cadence whilst riding your bike. By using ANT+ or Bluetooth they can pair to either your smart phone or Wahoo cycling computer to give you up to date metrics.

At the moment this deal is 34% claimed and is only going to run for another hour, so get in whilst you still can!

Buy now: Wahoo Speed and Cadence sensors at Amazon for £29

Tacx Neo Smart, was £1256 now £945.72, and Tacx Flux turbo trainer, was £700 now £503.28



Read more: Tacx Neo smart turbo trainer review and Tacx Flux smart turbo trainer review

Smart turbo trainers hook up to indoor training apps like Zwift, and provide power data so you can tailor and track your training.

Both are direct drive and provide a realistic ride that feels natural on the pedals. The Neo is the higher end option, and can deliver resistance up to 2000 watts and replicate slopes up to 25 per cent.

These aren’t official Amazon Prime Day deals – but they are great discounts, and it also means they should be around for longer than the ‘Lightning Deals’.

Buy now: Tacx Neo smart turbo trainer for £945.72

Buy now: Tacx Flux smart turbo trainer for £503.28

Science in Sport Go Isotonic Energy Gel 30 pack – was £42 now £15.99

SIS’ Go Isotonic energy gels deliver quick to digest energy, as well as electrolytes to keep your legs pumping when the going gets tough. You don’t need to consume them with water, either. Buy Now: Science in Sport Go Isotonic Energy Gel 30 pack

AUOPRO LED Bike Light Set, 1200 lumen front, 300 lumen rear was £22.99, now £22.99



Light the way with a 1200 lumen front and 300 lumen rear bike light set.

These are USB rechargeable, have a low battery indicator (when the button appears red) and have four modes so you can put the front on a lower power when on lit roads .

See the lightset here at Amazon for £22.99

Garmin Edge 520 was £279, now £192

Read more: Garmin Edge 520 review

The Garmin Edge 520 is the flagship model in the Edge range – and it’s been discounted by almost £100.

The 520 shows all the data fields you’d expect – speed, distance, time, power and more – and can also take you through FTP and V02 Max fitness tests as well as communicating with ANT+ devices like turbo trainers.

You can get the Edge 520 in a bundle, with a heart rate monitor, for £241 or on its own for £199.

UK Buy now: Garmin Edge 520 at Amazon for £192

USA Buy now: Garmin Edge 520 at Amazon for $316.80

Garmin Edge 1000 was £499, now £378

Read more: Garmin Edge 1000 review

The Garmin Edge 1000 does everything the 520 does, but offers extra navigational assistance with maps – both on and off-road, and it’s down to just £378 from £499.

Buy now: Garmin Edge 1000 at Amazon for £346

>> Best Amazon Prime Day Garmin deals

Top tips for getting the best Amazon Prime Day cycling deals in 2018

Browsing Amazon for deals is always a bit of a trial – and it might well be even harder on Amazon Prime Day. Here’s our tips to help you navigate the sales…

Bookmark THIS PAGE

Deals will be released every five minutes, and it could all get just a little bit confusing. On this page, we’ll highlight the very best deals. We’ll have an advanced warning – leaving us plenty of time to pick out the best offers.

Write a shopping list

Put pen to paper so that you’re clear on what you actually need before the big day. Don’t be too specific – because you can’t guarantee what’s going to be on offer – but ‘helmet camera’ or ‘gps cycling computer with maps’ will help you to avoid the temptation of splashing out on an extra bike bag that you don’t need.

Bear in mind the price difference when reading reviews

We’ve got hundreds of reviews on our site, and they’re designed to help you decide if a product is right for you.

However, all items are reviewed with the RRP – or price at time of writing – in mind. Therefore, remember when reading that comments about value for money need to be taken with a pinch of salt if you’re not looking at the same item with 50 per cent off.

Comments on everything else: effectiveness, quality, longevity, of course still stands.

Set yourself a budget

It’s easy to overspend when there are big deals on offer, so start your shopping with a clear idea of your max spend. You should also be sure to check returns policies are not affected by the sales.