Best cycling power meter deals: Get up to £500 off a power meter

Riding with a power meter has become increasingly popular, and is a great way to keep track of your progress on a bike. It’s important for you to get the best tool for you when it comes to measuring your watts, but it’s also important to get it at a great price.

There are several different ways of measuring your power on a bike, from hub to pedals, and just narrowing down what’s best for you is hard work. Then there’s finding a good deal – and to help out there, we’ve done the home work finding the latest and greatest deals on the market meaning all you have to do is click and go.

To compose this list of power meter deals, we’ve chosen from products that we’ve even ridden or brands we trust. Look out for the ‘read more’ links to read our independent review and how we rated it.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal.

Best cycling power meter deals

Shimano Dura-Ace Power Meter Hollow Tech II Power Meter was £1,499.99 now £999.99

Read more: Shimano Dura-Ace Power Meter review

One of the neatest crankset meters to be produced. Measuring duel sided power via ANT+ means there’s lots of compatible display unit options, including Shimano’s own E-Tube app for easy calibration and updates. Not the easiest system to install, but getting the highly regarded and rated Dura-Ace Crankset it worth it.

Buy now: Shimano Dura-Ace Power Meter Hollow Tech II Power Meter at Wiggle from £999.99

SRAM Red Quarq Road DUB Power meter was £1,070 now £779.99

Read more: Quarq Zero Power meter



Positioning itself as one of the industry power meter leaders Quarq is swiftly becoming a household name amongst cyclists. The SRAM owned power meter brand has a plethora crank-based power meters now, and if you’re happy with a rather aged model you can make even more savings. We’ve selected a more up to date version that comes with a wallet pleasing 32 per cent saving.

Buy now: Red Quarq Road DUB Power meter at Evans Cycles from £779.99

FSA Powerbox power meter was £600 now £469.99

Read more: FSA Powerbox power meter

Italian component manufacturer FSA has combined its wealth of experience with that of respected wireless electronic and German power measuring experts Power2Max. The watt measurer device of many of the professional cycling teams, the alloy one contains all the reliability and accuracy of the top end version, but in a slightly heavier construction material.

Buy now: FSA Powerbox power meter at Wiggle from £469.99

4iiii 105 Precision power meter was £299 now £239.99



Read more: 4iiii Precision power meter review

We were really impressed with the 4iiii watt measuring system. It’s one, if not the, lightest power meters on the market, just adding an additional 9g to your left crank. This also makes it one of the cheapest options too.

Recording just one sided leg data isn’t going to be for everyone, but having tested it in comparison to the Tack Neo indoor trainer, it was pretty accurate in it reading, once the loss of the drive train was taken into consideration.

A more affordable option for riders just wanting to see numbers improve rather than drilling down into data analytics.

There’s a few groupset options available, but the Shimano 105 option is a great starting place.

Buy now: 4iiii Precision 105 R7000 Powermeter from Wiggle for £239.99

Stages Power Meter Shimano Dura-Ace was £574 now £429

Read now: Stages Power meter review

The original lightweight crank power meter, Stages has had a steep learning curve. We’ve had mixed experiences with the system.

The plus points are it’s super lightweight, adding around 20g to a standard crank, easy to fit, and comes on pretty much every crank option out there, from Shimano to Campagnolo (although this will be reflected in the price you pay).

We’ve not seen it for a few years now, but the down points were its consistent inconsistency. Hopefully these have been ironed out now.

Another system that’s an option for those just wanting to see an upward trend in numbers without reels of data.

Buy now: Stages Power Meter Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 from Tredz for £429

Garmin Vector 3 Duel -Sensing power meter was £789.99 now £664.99

Read More: Garmin Vector 3 power meter pedals review

We’ve had a bit of a love/ hate relationship with Garmin Vector pedals over the years; loving their simplicity of design, low weight and the ability to swap between bikes, while hating the issues we’ve had around water damage, power spikes and inconsistency.

The concept of a duel-sided pedal-based power meter is perfect for many folk who use multiple bikes (for example, bike reviewers!) and like the ease of fitting the system themselves. However, a long term review of the Vector 3 left us wanting with endless battery problems that we were never able to resolve, but we absolutely loved all the analytics and ease of use when they did work.

Garmin says its new battery covers have fixed all of the problems – and we’re awaiting a third test pair which will allow us to confirm this.

In theory a fantastic product, in reality a bit hit and miss, so until we’ve tested a set with the updated cover, we’ll leave it up to you to decide if this bargain is worth bagging.

Buy now: Garmin Vector 3 Duel -Sensing power meter from ChainReactionCycles for £664.99

Look/SRM Exaket Dual Sided power meter was £1,350 now £1,099.99

Read more: Look/SRM Exaket Dual Sided power meter review

Pairing easily with non-SRM head units, using either ANT+ or Bluetooth, there’s a fair amount of versatility with these power meter pedals, although you do get a lot more functionality if you opt for SRM’s own Power Control 8 head unit, but this will only give you numbers, not maps.

Look and SRM claim the same accuracy for Exakt as SRM’s crank-based power meters. That might be true if you get the physical set-up completely correct. But Exakt is a pernickety beast and if something’s not quite right, your results will be skewed. This decent price reduction makes the fastidious set up requirement worthwhile.

Buy now: Look/SRM Exaket Dual Sided power meter from Wiggle for £1,099.99

Powertap P2 Dual Sided power meter pedals was £799.99 now £599.99

Read more: Powertap P1 pedals – long term review

We highly rated the Powertap P1 dual-sided power meter pedals for their ease of use and accuracy, finding them the most reliable in the pedal power meter market.

The P2 continue the ‘plug-and-play’ system, but are now sleeker and 34grams lighter at just 398grams for the pair and with another 20% battery life, for a claimed 80 hours of ride time.

Not the biggest of discounts, but with industry-leading watt measuring brand at the fore, they are worth considering due highly regarded accuracy. ANT+ and Bluetooth build in makes sharing data on third party training and social media apps a breeze, but worth noting that some will require an ANT+ conversion dongle to get both pedal wattage readings.

Buy now: Powertap P2 Dual Sided power meter pedals from ChainReactionCycles for £599.99

