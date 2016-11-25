Black Friday: eight amazing bargains on Garmin computers that you can’t afford to miss

The biggest and best discounts on Garmin products this Black Friday

If your handlebars are looking a little bare this winter, then Black Friday is the perfect time to make sure that you’re up to speed with the latest cycling gadgetry.

25 November is the big day itself, but in the build up, there will be a whole load of offers available on cycle computers, including top-end GPS ones from the Garmin.

We’ll be updating this page regularly over the coming hours to make sure you always have the best Black Friday Garmin deals close at hand.

Garmin Edge 1000

>>> Buy now at Chain Reaction Cycles for £314.99 (reduced from £439.99)

Garmin Edge 810 Road Performance bundle

>>> Buy now at Evans Cycles for £293.99 (reduced from £419.99)

Garmin Edge 25

>>> Buy now at Chain Reaction Cycles for £94.99 (reduced from £139.99)

Garmin Edge 520

>>> Buy now at Chain Reaction Cycles for £180.49 (reduced from £239.99)

Garmin Edge 810 Trail

>>> Buy now at Evans Cycles for £265.99 (reduced from £379.99)

Garmin Forerunner 630 GPS watch & HRM

>>> Buy now at Wiggle for £249.99 (reduced from £339.99)

Garmin Forerunner 630 GPS watch

>>> Buy now at Wiggle For £230.01 (reduced from £309.99)

Garmin Forerunner 230 GPS watch

>>> Buy now at Wiggle for £149.99 (reduced from £209.99)

Xplova X5 computer and camera

>>> Buy now from Amazon £343 (reduced from £429)

Where can I find the best Black Friday deals?

All of the big cycling retailers have followed the pattern of great deals of tech products by more general retailers, offering huge discounts on bikes for Black Friday. Coming at the end of year, this is useful for retailers to boost their 2016 sales, and also help to shift 2016 stock in order to make space in their warehouses for 2017 bikes, perhaps equipped with the new Shimano Dura-Ace groupset.

Black Friday 2016 at Evans Cycles

Of all the big names, Evans Cycles probably has the best range manufacturers from which to pick the best Black Friday bike deals, with bikes from road bikes from BMC, Specialized, Trek, Bianchi, Fuji, and Pinnacle all being on the company’s books. Plus, there’s always the option to pop into a bricks and mortar store too.

Quick link: Evans Cycles Black Friday homepage

Black Friday 2016 at Wiggle

The best Black Friday bike deals at Wiggle are likely to be found on Eastway bikes, which are produced by Wiggle, thus giving the company the ability to fully control the price. Also likely to be offered at a good discount are bikes from Felt, De Rosa, Eddy Merckx, GT, and Colnago, with a number of models from each company available to buy online.

Quick link: Wiggle Black Friday homepage

Black Friday 2016 at Chain Reaction Cycles

The pick of the Chain Reaction Black Friday deals are likely to be on Vitus bikes, which (as with Castaway with Wiggle) are owned and produced by Chain Reaction. The Northern Irish company also stocks bikes from Cube, Fuji, Ghost, and Raleigh, so expect to see discounts on those too.

Quick link: Chain Reaction Cycles Black Friday homepage

Black Friday 2016 at Ribble Cycles

Ribble Cycles’ Black Friday deals are likely to focus on a mixture of the company’s own bikes, and other brand’s clothing and equipment. Ribble regularly promotes a bike of the week on Facebook, with bike discounts on pre-built bikes, so expect a similar pattern but on a much bigger scale on the week leading up to Black Friday.

Quick link: Ribble Cycles Black Friday homepage

Black Friday 2016 at Amazon

Amazon might not seem like the natural place to go in search of Black Friday bike deals, but the huge online retailer actually has a surprising array of half-decent cycling kit to choose from. For example there were some great discounts on Garmin Edge computers for Amazon Prime Day, so expect to see the same sort of deals for Black Friday.

Quick link: Amazon Black Friday homepage

Black Friday 2016 at Sigma Sport

Sigma Sport has a selection Black Friday bike deals to choose from, both on its website, and in its West London store. Expect discounts on a wide range of different products, including Mavic wheels, Giro shoes and helmets, and Cannondale bikes, with deals starting from the Monday before Black Friday.

Black Friday 2016 on the high street

Of course the other option is to shop local. A lot of local bike shops will be getting into the spirit of things with discounts of their own, and although these Black Friday bike deals might not always be at the levels on offer by the big online retailers, it does give you the opportunity to support a local business, and you can always rely on excellent customer service and on-hand mechanics that you won’t get from anything on the other side of a computer screen.